Manama: The Headquarters of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), region’s premier training and development provider, have been awarded two prestigious awards at the International Property Awards 2022-2023, for the best ‘Public Service Architecture Bahrain’, and nominated as best ‘Public Service Architecture Arabia’.

The event was held in Dubai, and attended by leading international participants, experts, and judges with extensive experience in real estate, construction, and engineering.

The International Property Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the world that celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. Award entries are judged by an independent panel of over ninety industry experts and focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability of the project.

The BIBF building was designed by Gulf House Engineering, considering all the provided requirements in its strategic location, with a total structural area of 25,000 square meters which can accommodate 1,200 trainees at any given time.

On this occasion, Director of the BIBF Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh stated, "We’re extremely honoured to win this prestigious award. As a leading academic institution in Bahrain, the building was carefully designed to contribute to the Kingdom's ambitious development plans.”

"Inaugurated by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa early this year, this building is a new step forward in the BIBF's effort to provide quality training programmes that are in line with the latest global trends in the field of business.” Dr. Al Shaikh added.

On his part, Chief Operations Officer at the BIBF, Mr. Ahmed Naeemi said, “The BIBF building was recognised for its quality architectural design, creativity, innovation, interior design, and the overall landscape architecture. This includes its smart classrooms, high-tech computer labs, and the region's first simulated dealing room - all designed to ensure an optimal learning experience for students and trainees.

-Ends-