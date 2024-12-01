Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced the launch of the Sales Graduate Development Programme, aimed at providing job seekers with essential skills for a successful career in sales. This initiative supports Bahraini individuals in enhancing their employability in today’s competitive job market.

This comprehensive training programme serves as an essential foundation for entering the sales field, equipping participants with the skills needed to thoroughly understand and excel in the fundamentals of a sales role.

The programme blends theoretical knowledge through classroom sessions with practical application through on-the-job training, equipping participants with the essential skills and insights needed to master modern selling and achieve meaningful results.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Ali Hasan, Executive Director of Programmes & Partnership Development at the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), stated: “We are happy to partner with The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) with the purpose of empowering Bahraini job seekers with the skills they need to enter the Sales field which offers a wide range of employment opportunities in the market. This programme with the theoretical knowledge and practical expertise it offers greatly aligns with our goals to equip Bahraini talent with the skills and qualifications required to enter the labour market, kickstarting their careers in fields that offer them sustainable career paths.”

This programme comes in alignment with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.

On this occasion, Ms. Anood Abbas, Head of Leadership and Management Centre at the BIBF, stated, “This programme is a significant step towards empowering the next generation of sales professionals in Bahrain. By combining practical training with theoretical knowledge, we are equipping participants with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive environment.”

Ms. Anood also added, “At the BIBF, we are committed to enhancing Bahrain’s workforce with skills that meet the evolving demands of the market. The Sales Graduate Development Programme is a crucial initiative that addresses a core need within our economy — building a strong foundation of capable sales professionals who can drive business growth and customer engagement. This programme is a testament to our dedication to fostering talent in key areas, such as sales, which are essential for sustainable economic development. We look forward to seeing how participants leverage this opportunity to excel in their careers and contribute meaningfully to Bahrain’s future.”

The programme consists of three cohorts, with the first cohort commencing on 2nd February 2025. It specifically targets job seekers eager to build a career in sales, requiring no prior sales experience.

This initiative offers a unique opportunity for participants to engage in six months of on-the-job training at various organisations across Bahrain, while attending structured training sessions tailored to the sales industry. This blended approach allows participants to gain practical, hands-on experience in real-world settings while developing the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in their sales careers.

For more details about the programme and how to apply, email l&m@bibf.com.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

