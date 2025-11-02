Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PwC Middle East to enhance collaboration in the areas of professional training, capacity building, and knowledge sharing, supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision for developing a highly skilled and future-ready workforce.

The signing ceremony took place at the BIBF headquarters in the presence of senior officials from both institutions. The MoU was signed by Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh, Chief Executive Officer at the BIBF, and Mohamed AlMahroos, Bahrain Country Senior Partner, representing PwC Middle East.

Under this agreement, both parties will work together to design and deliver joint training programmes, seminars, and workshops that address emerging business needs and industry trends. The collaboration will focus on key areas such as digital transformation, financial services, governance, risk and compliance, sustainability, and leadership development.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh, stated: “This partnership with PwC reflects our shared commitment to equipping professionals with the knowledge and practical skills required to thrive in an increasingly dynamic business environment. By combining the BIBF’s academic and training excellence with PwC’s global expertise, we aim to deliver impactful learning solutions that drive national growth and competitiveness.”

On his part, Mr. Mohamed AlMahroos, added: “We are proud to partner with the BIBF in this strategic collaboration. Together, we will deliver innovative training programmes that build professional excellence and support Bahrain’s long-term vision for a sustainable economic growth.”

This partnership underscores the BIBF’s ongoing efforts to build strong alliances with leading global institutions to enhance the quality and relevance of training and education across various sectors.

About BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain, is the Kingdom’s leading provider of professional training and education. The Institute plays a vital role in human capital development, offering internationally recognised programmes across a wide range of disciplines.

With a global reach extending to over 64 countries, BIBF is recognised as a world-class training and education provider. Its areas of specialisation include Banking & Finance, Islamic Finance, Digital Transformation, Insurance, Leadership & Management, as well as Academic and Executive Development Programmes — delivered in partnership with renowned institutions regionally and internationally.

For more information, visit www.bibf.com or contact media@bibf.com