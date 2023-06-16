NAIROBI - The Baobab Network, Africa’s leading tech accelerator, is proud to announce its most recent cohort. With this, The Baobab Network broadens its portfolio to include five new start-ups from Kenya, Togo, Nigeria, Guinea, and Morocco, each backed with a $50,000 USD capital injection.

Introducing the ventures shaping the Q1 2023 cohort:

Afrigility (Kenya) is revolutionising East African logistics with its novel asset-light technology, offering B2B e-commerce fulfilment and on-demand warehousing solutions.

Eazy Chain (Togo), formerly Togo Cargo, provides an integrated logistics solution offering air, sea, and road freight services, facilitating seamless cargo transportation.

ePoultry (Nigeria) is an agriculture marketplace offering poultry farmers input credits, advisory services, and a dynamic B2B marketplace to eliminate systemic inefficiencies by leveraging data from its +1000 farmers.

MuduPay (Guinea Conakry) has built a platform that enables Africans to move money via online payments from anywhere using their world-class technology tech stack.

Colis.ma (Morocco) a progressive logistics marketplace. Colis allows transporters to digitise their operations and helps customers find, compare, choose, and track their transportation based on individual preferences.

Aside, from a cash injection of $50,000 USD every company receives, it also comes along with a customised, expert-led accelerator program. This program facilitates valuable connections with leading angels and VCs through a Demo Day.

Namara, Head of Ventures at The Baobab Network, said, “Once again we have witnessed the power of African innovation first-hand with this incredible cohort of start-ups. Their passion, creativity, and determination to solve pressing challenges in their communities and ecosystems have been truly inspiring. We are proud to have been chosen to join them on this journey and looking forward to seeing their transformative impact in the African ecosystem and beyond as we go for scale.”

For Issam, he found the experience to be a transformative milestone for Colis.ma. He said “The insights and guidance we've garnered through their exceptional accelerator program have not only influenced our course but also provided us with a clear roadmap to scale and reach new heights. The Baobab Network stands out because of its commitment to supporting founders on an individual level, not solely focusing on the business aspects. Each interaction echoes their unique human touch and genuine care - their approach is both inspiring and distinctive. Thanks to their support, we've discovered the profound potency of collaboration and have unlocked boundless potential for Colis.ma's growth. We're excited for our journey ahead and confident in the success that lies on our horizon!" - Issam Darui, Founder & CEO at Colis.ma.

“What has been a game-changer, for us at Eazy Chain, is the collaborative environment and the opportunity to interact with and learn from other brilliant minds. It goes way beyond just scaling our business; it’s about integrating into a founder community that nurtures innovation and provides support from like-minded people. The Baobab Network accelerator has provided access to investors , and as a business operating in a “tiny” Francophone West Africa market this has proven to be the right kind of partnership.” - Wilfried Sandon Dabire, Founder & CEO of Eazy Chain.

"We are exhilarated to introduce an exceptional new cohort for 2023, expanding our reach into fresh territories and sectors, including payments, logistics, and B2B marketplaces. Each start-up not only presents an innovative solution but also promises to significantly influence the technological landscape with its transformative ideas.

Our journey with these founders goes beyond the demo day. Their fervour and our commitment sets the stage for their journey towards scaling and shaping a noteworthy imprint on Africa's tech ecosystem. As they navigate the intricacies of expansion, we stand ready to support them, anticipating the remarkable strides they will make in their respective sectors." said Niama El Bassunie, Managing Partner at The Baobab Network.

About The Baobab Network

The Baobab Network is an accelerator based in Nairobi that invests in Africa’s boldest tech entrepreneurs. With an extensive portfolio of start-ups, Baobab provides cash investment, mentorship, and operational support to enable rapid scale and growth. The Baobab Network is defined by its commitment to supporting African entrepreneurs and helping them create solutions for local challenges. Its dedicated team, robust mentor network, and tailored approach ensure a solid foundation for each cohort, empowering them to drive impact and success in their respective markets. The Baobab Network, with its rich insight and strategic partnerships, is fostering the next wave of African innovation.