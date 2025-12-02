Installation of over 6,400 solar panels across parking areas

Expected to generate approximately 5.9 million kWh of renewable electricity in the first year

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: In line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, The Avenues – Bahrain, the largest waterfront shopping destination in the Kingdom, proudly announces the completion of a pioneering initiative in collaboration with Yellow Door Energy, a leading partner in sustainable energy solutions. The project includes the implementation of an advanced solar energy system with a capacity of 3.7 megawatts, along with the installation of more than 6,400 high-efficiency solar panels throughout the parking areas, reinforcing The Avenues – Bahrain’s commitment to delivering a world-class shopping experience powered by sustainability.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by His Excellency Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs, along with senior executives from the Electricity and Water Authority, The Avenues – Bahrain, Yellow Door Energy, and InterGreen.

A Solar Facility Spanning 16,500 square meters

Developed under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), the solar-powered parking facility covers an area of 16,500 square meters and provides shaded parking for over 1,000 vehicles. The system is expected to generate approximately 5.9 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of renewable electricity in its first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by about 2.7 million kilograms.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan stated: “We are pleased to participate in the inauguration of the solar energy project at The Avenues, with a total capacity of 3.7 MW. The project includes the installation of more than 6,400 solar panels that meet the highest technical standards and specifications in the renewable energy sector. It is expected to generate approximately 5.9 million kWh of clean electricity annually, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions by around 2.7 million kilograms, and supporting national efforts aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and increasing reliance on sustainable energy sources. The Kingdom of Bahrain is committed to achieving its national targets of reducing carbon emissions by 30% by 2035 and providing 20% of total energy from clean sources, as part of a comprehensive vision that aims to expand the use of renewable energy and promote sustainability. This project represents an important step that reflects the national direction toward transitioning to clean energy.

These initiatives constitute a fundamental pillar in strengthening energy security and improving infrastructure efficiency, demonstrating the vital role institutions play in contributing to the achievement of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.”

The project was developed under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and extends over an area of 16,500 square meters in the parking area, providing shading for more than 1,000 vehicles, in addition to its effective contribution to enhancing renewable energy production.

Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

Commenting on this achievement, The Avenues – Bahrain Management stated:

“We are delighted to complete this project in collaboration with Yellow Door Energy. This initiative reflects our commitment to sustainability and our vision to harness solar energy for implementing practices that benefit both our community and the environment.”

Strengthening Partnership with Yellow Door Energy

Mr. Hisham Alhegelan, CEO Middle East at Yellow Door Energy, remarked: “We congratulate The Avenues-Bahrain on this renewable energy milestone. Through the solar PPA model, leading businesses can reduce energy costs and carbon emissions without their own upfront investment. Yellow Door Energy remains committed to enabling organizations across Bahrain to decarbonize, enhance competitiveness, and achieve sustainability goals.”

Driving the Transition to Renewable Energy

As the project developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, operating, and maintaining the solar plant throughout the PPA term. Solar PPAs enable businesses to transition to clean energy without capital expenditure or operational risk, while benefiting from reduced electricity costs and lower carbon emissions. To date, Yellow Door Energy’s solar projects have generated over 1 billion kWh of clean energy, reducing carbon emissions by 400,000 metric tons. With a portfolio of 400 MWp of solar projects and a proven track record spanning more than a decade, the company continues to drive the region’s renewable energy transformation.

The Avenues – Bahrain began its sustainability journey in 2018 with the launch of a 250 kWp solar plant on the rooftop of its multi-story car park, reducing carbon emissions by 300 metric tons annually.