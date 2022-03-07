ASR members can enjoy Triple ASR points and up to 60% off on stays when booking with the property’s Opening Special promotion: discoverasr.com/offers

Citadines Al Ghubrah Muscat is part of Ascott’s growing regional portfolio, comprising of 27 properties in the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Central Asia.

Oman – The Ascott Limited, the leading international lodging owner-operator, proudly enters the Omani market with the launch of its vibrant brand Citadines in the capital of the Sultanate of Oman. Citadines Al Ghubrah Muscat opened its doors to guests, and commemorates its presence with a Special Opening offer of Triple ASR points and up to 60% off on bookings, as part of its Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme.

The Ascott Limited brings an innovative perspective of the authentic ‘apart-hotel’ concept to the country, through a new 96-unit stellar property, specially designed for the versatile and independent global citizen; delivering a fresh, functional and fulfilling lifestyle to every type of guest. Boasting lavishly decorated spacious living spaces and adorned with sophistication, Citadines Al Ghubrah Muscat houses a variety of apartments for guests to choose from.

Business travellers can opt to stay in urban Studio Deluxe apartments, ideal for extended stays and fully equipped with a contemporary-styled kitchen. For the solo and on-the-go traveller, the chic Studio Premier apartments offer guests a relaxing stay with views of the city’s scenic skyline. The elegantly designed One-Bedroom Executive and Premier apartments provide the perfect recluse to unwind, seamlessly styled to make guests feel right at home. Furthermore, residents can take advantage of the property’s state-of-art amenities including a swimming pool, gymnasium, residents’ lounge, restaurant, ball room, meeting rooms and a coffee shop.

Mr. Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director for The Ascott Limited Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India says: “Oman is a very popular international tourist destination and has immense growth potential for the tourism and hospitality industries. The Ministry of Tourism in Oman is proactively investing in expanding this industry, with the aim to develop the country as one of the top travel destinations in the world. We are proud to establish Ascott’s presence in Muscat with the launch of the Citadines brand that caters to the global citizen, and compliments the flexibility and practicality of a serviced residence with a blend of locally-influenced experiences.”

Citadines Al Ghubrah Muscat offers guests and visitors a home-away-from-home experience in the heart of Muscat, conveniently situated steps away from Sultan Qaboos Road, Muscat’s arterial link to the city’s International Airport. The new property islocated within business and leisure districts including exhibition centers, the largest shopping malls, embassies, tourist attractions, beaches and national parks.

Commenting on their partnership, Mr. Mohamed Hamed Salim Al Ruzaiqi, Group Chairman, Al Ruzaiqy Group said, “ We feel proud to introduce our first hotel in Oman, that is managed by the Ascott Group. Offering luxury service apartments with international standards, Citadines Al Ghubrah Muscat is the place to be at for business and leisure travellers.”

Property guests are guaranteed a cultural extravaganza into the Sultanate’s deep-rooted heritage, from picturesque natural landscapes to discovering Oman’s vibrant marine life. Adventure enthusiasts can explore the magnificent dunes with an exciting desert safari experience, while foodies can indulge in an alluring selection of local culinary offerings. Citadines Al Ghubrah Muscat, ideally nestled near the central business district and Oman’s natural paradise, is the residence of choice ensuring every guest has a unique and memorable time.

