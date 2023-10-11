Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi: "Talented individuals excel in supportive and empowering environments capable of connecting them with opportunities."

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Arab Youth Center announced members of the third edition of the Arab Youth Technology Fellowship Program, under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Arab Youth Center.

The fellowship program's activities were successfully launched on Monday using visual communication technology to empower and promote the capabilities of emerging talent in advanced technology specialization, artificial intelligence application, and the digital economy. The program is in close cooperation with more than 30 strategic partners at both regional and global levels.

The current edition of the program, scheduled to run for next three weeks, focuses on three main axes: technology, sustainability and climate change. The goal of the program is to increase awareness of youth about the importance of harnessing technology to achieve sustainable development goals; this is particularly relevant as the United Arab Emirates prepares to host the upcoming COP 28 conference, aiming to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, emphasized the importance of the program and its efforts to invest in the competencies and potential of youth, preparing innovative leaders in various fields of modern technology. These leaders will contribute to accelerating sustainable development, particularly in innovative solutions related to environmental protection and mitigating the effects of climate change, placing Arab youth on the global climate action map.

He stated, "Arab countries are rich in fresh talent capable of competing in various fields, especially technology, which is witnessing rapid and constant change. Through the center, we work to provide a conducive environment that unites youth, field experts and companies to work collaboratively. Previous editions of the program have demonstrated institutional eagerness to aid exceptional talent and nurture their potential. This also helps youth refine their skills, in time for entering the job market and other entrepreneurial projects.”

The previous two editions of the program provided diverse opportunities for participants through employment and inclusion of several outstanding individuals in the network of regional and international companies. Additionally, many of its members succeeded in securing financial funding and technical support for their entrepreneurial projects, along with paid internship training for extended periods.

The program includes 30 young men and women from 12 Arab countries, selected from hundreds of competitors to participate in this most recent edition. Among the outstanding participants are those specializing in technology or environmental science and sustainability.

Participants are also active in the field of technology and have contributed to making a positive impact in the field of sustainability through technological solutions. These participants come from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, Mauritania, Iraq, Oman, Algeria, Libya, and Syria.

Over 120 companies have signaled their widespread support for this edition of the program, hosted in strategic partnership with the E-Youth platform for building youth capabilities and includes many regional and international companies such as Amazon, Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, General Motors, Falcon Drone Company, VMS Studio, University of Sharjah, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Achievements Company, Huawei, West Marsh, United Nations Foundation, World Food Program, Emirates Telecommunications Corporation, Coca-Cola HBC, the International Climate Change Agency, the Artificial Intelligence Office, the Brain-Pad Educational Platform for Programming and Electronics and the Cyber Security Council.

This edition will offer more than 80 specialized training sessions and lectures, along with 500 hours of guidance and training provided by expert trainers and leaders in advanced technology fields. The program also includes meetings with experts and specialists in the fields of artificial intelligence and programming.​