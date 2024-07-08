Dubai – UAE: The Arab Network for Creativity and Innovation (ANCI) announced the signing of an MOU with SEE Institute in The Sustainable City – Dubai to support creativity and innovation and to collaborate on initiatives that align with the future goals and visions of both organizations.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Supreme Chairman of the Arab Network for Creativity and Innovation (ANCI), and Engineer Faris Saeed, founder and Chairman of SEE Institute, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Network for Creativity and Innovation, Dr. Mahmoud Abdel-Al Farraj, the Secretary-General of the Network, Mr. Fahd Fayez Al-Amla, Engineer Ismat Abu Baker, CEO of SEE Engineering, and Ali Abu Baker, Executive Director of SEE Institute, in the presence of the network members, the artist Manal Musa and the lawyer Esraa Al-Rifai.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two organizations to support creators and innovators in the Arab world. The entities also agreed to organize awareness initiatives, specialized seminars and joint scientific research aimed at fostering creativity and innovation in various fields.

The visit included a tour of SEE Institute, a hub for sustainability education, training and research sustainability and the region’s first net zero emissions building, which will reach net zero by 2030. The delegation also toured The Sustainable City - Dubai’s facilities, pioneered by SEE Holding to achieve social, environmental and economic sustainability strategies, including the utilization of clean energy, food production, water and waste recycling, along with the promotion of clean and electric transport.

The tour covered the residential areas, the urban farm, and the plaza, in addition to Sanad Village, the Equestrian Center and the green mosque. The Sustainable City functions as a living laboratory to support and test the latest solutions and innovations in the field of sustainability, which contribute to the overall aim of spearheading a net zero emissions future.