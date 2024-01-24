Beirut: The American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) announced the successful completion of the first TriClip procedure in Lebanon and the wider Levant region, marking a significant achievement for its Structural Heart Program. The TriClip procedure, a groundbreaking advancement in the field of structural heart interventions, offers a low-risk, minimally invasive, and non-surgical treatment option for symptomatic patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation (TR) who are at high risk for surgery and have not experienced improvement from medical therapy alone.

Led by Dr. Fadi Sawaya, director of the Structural Heart Program, and Dr. Walid Gharzuddin, director of the Non-Invasive Cardiac Lab, AUBMC’s multidisciplinary team brought this cutting-edge procedure to the region.

Dr. Fadi Sawaya expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The future looks bright for patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation who cannot undergo surgery. Outcomes of this procedure are superior to medical therapy alone, and, most importantly, its impact on the quality of life of patients is significant. We are very proud that AUBMC continues to be a pioneer in patient care.”

“The successful completion of the first TriClip procedure in Lebanon and the Levant region at AUBMC represents a significant leap forward in the field of structural heart interventions. This pioneering procedure not only underscores the exceptional capabilities and dedication of AUBMC's physicians and healthcare professionals, but also solidifies the medical center's position as a leader in the field of structural heart interventions, placing AUBMC on the map of medical advancement in the region,” he added.

The groundbreaking TriClip procedure at AUBMC was performed on a 60-year-old woman with a history of several comorbidities and mitral valve disease. She had been experiencing repetitive hospital admissions due to shortness of breath at rest and minimal exertion, along with constant lower extremity edema. Following a recent diagnosis of severe tricuspid regurgitation, the patient underwent optimized medical therapy without experiencing significant improvement in her symptoms. Upon careful evaluation, it was determined that the TriClip procedure would offer a substantial enhancement to her quality of life. Thus, the medical team at AUBMC embarked on the journey of preparing her for this cutting-edge technology, providing hope and a renewed sense of possibility for patients facing similar challenging cardiovascular conditions.

Severe TR, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, is predictive of poor survival if left untreated. Medical therapy, consisting mostly of diuretics, is of limited efficacy. TriClip is an emerging alternative to medical therapy and surgery to manage patients with symptomatic severe TR. The device is delivered to the heart through the femoral vein in the leg and works by clipping together a portion of the leaflets of the tricuspid valve to reduce the backflow of blood. This innovative approach holds promise for improving outcomes and quality of life for patients who have previously faced limited options for managing their condition. By offering a minimally invasive solution, AUBMC continues to provide comprehensive care for individuals with complex cardiovascular conditions, further establishing its position as a leading center for advanced cardiac interventions in the region.

With this first-of-its-kind procedure, AUBMC stands at the forefront of pioneering healthcare and remains dedicated to fostering an environment that encourages collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement, ensuring that patients receive the highest level of care and access to the latest therapeutic options.

About AUBMC

Since 1902, AUBMC has been providing the highest standards of care to patients across Lebanon and the region. It is also the teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine at AUB (established in 1867), which has trained generations of medical students and physicians, and whose graduates can be found at leading institutions around the world. AUBMC is the only medical institution in the Middle East to have earned the five international accreditations of JCI, Magnet, CAP, ACGME-I and JACIE attesting to its superior standards in patient-centered care, nursing, pathology/laboratory services and graduate medical education.

The Faculty of Medicine has graduated over 4,000 medical students and physicians; the Rafic Hariri School of Nursing provides excellent education for the nursing staff, and the Medical Center meets the healthcare needs of over 360,000 patient visits annually.

