Beirut: The American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) has achieved its fourth Magnet recognition, further solidifying its position as a pioneer in healthcare excellence. This prestigious recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® highlights AUBMC’s unwavering commitment to quality patient care, nursing excellence, and innovation in professional nursing practice.

The Magnet Recognition Program is internationally recognized as the gold standard in healthcare, with only 10 percent of US healthcare organizations and 18 hospitals across the globe attaining this esteemed designation. As the largest and most reputable nurse credentialing organization in the United States, the ANCC recognizes healthcare organizations that demonstrate superior nursing standards.

AUBMC made history in 2009 when it earned its first Magnet recognition. Now, in 2024, AUBMC proudly stands as the first medical center in the MENA region and the second outside the United States to achieve a fourth Magnet recognition. To sustain Magnet status, hospitals must reapply for designation every four years. The rigorous process includes a comprehensive application and submission of empirical evidence demonstrating compliance to Magnet standards and improvement in quality patient care, followed by an extensive review and a site visit by ANCC appraisers.

This Magnet recognition serves as a testament to the nursing team’s enduring dedication to excellence. From leading evidence-based practices to collaborating with the interprofessional teams, nurses have been at the forefront, ensuring that every patient receives optimal care. Under the leadership of Director of the Nursing Department Hisham Bawadi, and with the guidance of Magnet Program Coordinator Nada Nassar, the nursing team have been instrumental in this journey. The Magnet appraisers specifically recognized AUBMC and its Nursing Department for their devotion to professional development and maintaining high patient outcomes, even amidst the economic challenges facing Lebanon. This recognition goes beyond being an award; it is a steadfast affirmation of AUBMC’s hard-earned commitment to excellence in healthcare, with the wellbeing and satisfaction of its nurses at the core of its mission.

Mr. Joseph Otayek, the medical center director, reflected on his satisfaction and appreciation of this achievement and said, “This program, which was launched at AUBMC in 2009 in order to face the challenge of a terrible shortage of nurses, has finally reached its goal. The Magnet journey has not only improved the quality of care and the patient experience, but also reversed the trend and made a nursing career at AUBMC a career of choice. It has allowed us to attract and retain the best and most talented nurses and our turnover rate is less than 5 percent, which shows that the nurses at AUBMC are as proud of their organization as AUBMC is proud of them.”

Mr. Bawadi expressed pride in this achievement, stating, “This fourth Magnet recognition underscores our leadership in nursing excellence, not just within AUBMC but across the entire region. It reflects our team’s relentless dedication to setting and surpassing the highest standards of patient care, positioning us as a beacon of healthcare innovation and quality in the MENA region.”

AUBMC’s commitment to excellence is evident not only in its nursing practices but also in its broader mission to advance healthcare in the region. As a Magnet-designated institution, AUBMC continues to attract and retain top talent while fostering a culture of continuous improvement and professional development. Since earning this distinguished recognition in 2009, AUBMC has become a reference center for hospitals throughout the MENA region aspiring to attain Magnet status. This recognition underscores AUBMC’s role as a pioneer in healthcare excellence, inspiring others to elevate their standards and improve patient care across the region.

About AUBMC

Since 1902, AUBMC has been providing the highest standards of care to patients across Lebanon and the region. It is also the teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine at AUB (established in 1867), which has trained generations of medical students and physicians, and whose graduates can be found at leading institutions around the world. AUBMC is the only medical institution in the Middle East to have earned the five international accreditations of JCI, Magnet, CAP, ACGME-I and JACIE attesting to its superior standards in patient-centered care, nursing, pathology/laboratory services and graduate medical education.

The Faculty of Medicine has graduated over 4,000 medical students and physicians; the Rafic Hariri School of Nursing provides excellent education for the nursing staff, and the Medical Center meets the healthcare needs of over 360,000 patient visits annually.

