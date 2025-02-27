Manama, Bahrain February 27, 2025 – The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) in partnership with Mumtalakat recently organized an exciting two-day McLaren Racing event. The event was attended by H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat, along with other team members and featured a surprise appearance of the world-renowned McLaren driver, Lando Norris, alongside McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown.

Lando Norris’s visit offered students a unique opportunity to engage with one of the most prominent figures in motorsport, gaining insights into his professional journey and personal experiences.

During the event, students had the privilege of engaging in a Q&A session with Lando and participating in dynamic discussions. These conversations provided valuable insights into his career milestones, personal vision, and practical advice, inspiring students to pursue excellence in their own endeavours.

The event featured a vibrant sports entertainment programme, complete with prize draws and giveaways. Students had the chance to win exclusive McLaren merchandise, memorabilia, and coveted tickets for the upcoming Formula 1 race in Bahrain, scheduled for April.

Furthermore, AUBH welcomed Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing, for an enlightening session with its students.

During the event, Zak Brown provided profound insights into an extensive professional journey, drawing from early experiences in marketing to motor racing. The discourse cantered on empowering the next generation to make impactful contributions, both within their communities and on a global scale.

Reflecting on leadership at McLaren since joining the company in 2017, Zak discussed how the transformation of the McLaren brand and culture was spearheaded, and the importance of assembling the right people, resources, infrastructure, and mindset—a combination that has propelled McLaren back to the forefront of the F1 landscape.

Notably, both the American University of Bahrain and McLaren Racing are part of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat) portfolio, the Kingdom of Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund. Currently, four graduates from AUBH are employed at McLaren in the United Kingdom, exemplifying the university's success in equipping its students with the expertise and competencies required to thrive in prestigious global enterprises.