The new generation MINI Cooper adopts MINI’s new design language, drawing inspiration from the classic design of previous models.

Cairo: Global Auto, the official importer of MINI in Egypt, has proudly announced the launch of the all-new MINI Cooper in Egypt—the second car of the New MINI Family to hit the local market. The all-new MINI Cooper. The sporty hatchback reflects the youthful, cheerful spirit with the new distinctive Cooper equipment and the levels of comfort and luxuriousness known for British brand’s unique spirit.

Staying true to its heritage, the all-new MINI Cooper adopts MINI’s new design language: “Charismatic Simplicity”, while remaining instantly recognizable as a MINI, drawing inspiration from the classic design of previous models. The new look marries MINI’s future and past, thanks to the body-colored grille, circular LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, shapeshifting head and taillights displaying different modes as well as the iconic short bonnet. The John Cooper Works model features red or black sports stripes on the bonnet with matching roof, 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers and the visible exhaust system. With its compact silhouette and minimalist, puristic design, this new hot hatchback turns heads wherever it goes.

Stepping inside the all-new Cooper, drivers will be greeted by an elegant, minimalist interior inspired by the classic MINI. The interior materials have been upgraded to give it a more premium feel without losing its retro charm, including a two-tone textile-covered dashboard, hidden LED lighting elements, and a more refined control panel with MINI toggle switches. The dashboard is dominated by the first in industry 9.4-inch circular OLED display that serves as a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen. The OLED display comes with seven MINI Experience Modes, giving this hot hatchback even more personalization options. It also features the latest version of MINI Operating System 9 software.

Depending on the trim level, other interior highlights include dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, Vescin leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable John Cooper Works seats, MINI Head-Up Display (HUD), Surround View Cameras, a driver’s “Active” seat with massage function, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon Surround Sound System that delivers 365 watts, just to name a few.

An adaptive suspension with a frequency-selective damping system is also available to ensure a high level of everyday driving comfort, while the wider and larger tires enhance the typical MINI go-kart feeling and agile handling.

On the safety front, the all-new MINI Cooper also comes with a comprehensive driver-assistance suite, including the “Active Guard” system, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Lane Departure Warning, and cruise control with a braking function. The JCW model has an additional driving assistant systems which includes a blind spot monitoring, a lane change warning with active return, a rear collision prevention and much more.

The all-new MINI Cooper is available in Egypt in three petrol-powered variants: the Cooper C, Cooper S, and the sportier JCW in addition to an all-electric variant with the Cooper SE model. The entry-level Cooper C is powered by a three-cylinder, turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, delivering 156 hp and 230 Nm of torque, while the Cooper S is equipped with a four-cylinder, turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, producing 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque, Also the sportier JCW is sharing the same engine size of Cooper S but with more performance, producing a 231hp and a 380 NM of torque, which can reach from still to 100km/hr. in 6.1s, with top speed of 250 km/hr. In addition to the Cooper SE models feature a single electric motor that produces 218 hp and 330 Nm of torque.

The all-new MINI Cooper is now exclusively available at Global Auto dealerships across Egypt. The entry-level Cooper C models start at EGP 2,100,000, while the Cooper S models start at EGP 2,800,000.

