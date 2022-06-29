The Abu Dhabi School of Government partners with Arkan to bolster the skills and expertise of Abu Dhabi government employees

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG) has partnered with the Retired Military Personnel Association, represented by Arkan training, research and management consultancy company, as part of efforts to enhance the skills and expertise of Abu Dhabi government employees by developing training and educational programs and sessions.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier (Rtd.) Khalifa Mohamed Al Zaabi, Security Consultant and International Expert in Neuro-linguistic programming, Chief Director of Arkan and Her Excellency Amal Al Jabri, Director General of the ADSG in the presence of top officials from both sides.

As part of the agreement, the two parties will collaborate to develop and organize specialized training and educational programs in both leadership and general government fields. In addition, both parties will organize and participate in joint conferences and training workshops of common interest and strategic importance. The agreement will also see the mutual exchange of publications, research and insights of common interest.

The MoU will also see the two parties’ develop crisis management strategies for the government work environment. It also sees the participation of Arkan lecturers and trainers in activities related to enhancing security awareness among participants in the programs that will be launched as part of the strategic partnership.

Commenting on the partnership, Her Excellency Amal Al-Jabri, Director General of the ADSG said: “Our partnership with Arkan represents a key opportunity for two organisations to unite and engage in productive knowledge sharing and research. The ADSG is keen to leverage Arkan’s expertise to develop comprehensive learning programs for Abu Dhabi Government employees, in line with our aim to create a rich environment for knowledge sharing and continuous learning.”

Her Excellency Sumaya Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Dean of the ADSG said: “This partnership with Arkan reflects our ongoing efforts to provide Abu Dhabi government employees with world-class educational and training opportunities that enhance their learning competencies and allow them to achieve personal and professional excellence. By identifying key opportunities for collaboration, the ADSG continues to contribute to realizing the Emirate’s vision for building a sustainable and knowledge-based economy.”

Reflecting on the agreement, Brigadier (Rtd.) Abdulla Ali Alhosani, Executive Vice President of Arkan, said: “At Arkan, we are looking forward to offer our training, research and management consultancy to build the competencies of Abu Dhabi government employees, ensuring they receive the highest quality training."

The Abu Dhabi School of Government, part of the Department of Government Support, is the leading government entity responsible for enhancing human capital in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The School is developing and providing diverse learning opportunities for Abu Dhabi government employees, according to the best international practises that are in line with the needs, vision and aspirations of the Emirate.

Arkan offers various scientific and practical training programs delivered by distinguished lecturers and trainers, who hold advanced scientific degrees, and experts from retired military personnel, including the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, police leaders and other security institutions. This enables them to provide top-class training services and management consulting to support the plans of federal and local government institutions and various sectors of society to achieve the highest levels of productivity, global competitiveness and excellence.

About Abu Dhabi School of Government:

The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG) was established in 2018, and is an independent government entity that provides high-level training and development programs to improve the skills of the workforce in the government sector, providing these programs according to the top international practices in professional development in a manner that suits the needs of government establishments in Abu Dhabi and the nature of their work.

The ADSG works to form partnerships with the top local and international academic institutes, as well as online educational platforms from around the world, in order to fulfil its mission of providing a world-class, comprehensive educational experience the workforce in the UAE.

For more information about the ADSG, please visit: https://adsg.gov.ae/