The Explorer has been recrafted with upgraded technologies for a line-up of options that are fun to drive

Large 13.2inch landscape and 12.3inch digital cluster screens provide vital functionality and vehicle information at a glance

Advanced safety and convenience tech prioritizes a seamless drive

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 2025 Ford Explorer has arrived to the region, with an offering that showcases a bold design, advanced technology, and premium performance. Built with versatility in mind, this seven-seat crossover SUV has evolved into a family-friendly line-up that doesn’t compromise on a fun driving experience.

Athletic Styling and Exceptional Comfort

The 2025 model sees an updated, sportier aesthetic for the Explorer. A new grille, fascia, and headlights complete a refreshed front end, while an added applique, including inner taillights and lower fascia, brings up an updated liftgate.

On the inside, a rethought instrument panel features a fresh badge, stitching, and ambient lighting. The front and rear doors have a new trim, while the SUV’s center features a sleek, modified console. New colors and materials have been installed throughout the Explorer, with a result that not only looks more modern but, thanks to a softer touch, feels good too.

Cargo Versatility

With three rows providing comfortable seating for up to seven, the 2025 Explorer also packs plenty of room – and possibilities – for transporting the gear needed for road trips of any length.

If you're in a large group that fills out all three rows of the Explorer, the additional 461 liters cargo storage room comes in handy for a number of use cases:

Weekend Getaway : Two medium-sized suitcases, a small cooler, and a couple of backpacks.

: Two medium-sized suitcases, a small cooler, and a couple of backpacks. Grocery Run : Around 12-15 grocery bags, including bulk items like a large pack of paper towels or a gallon of milk.

: Around 12-15 grocery bags, including bulk items like a large pack of paper towels or a gallon of milk. Sports Day: A set of golf clubs, a sports duffel bag, and a portable folding chair.

With the third row folded, the 2025 Explorer provides 1,302 liters of room, which unlocks possibilities for:

Camping Trip : Two large camping backpacks, a tent, sleeping bags for four, and a medium-sized cooler.

: Two large camping backpacks, a tent, sleeping bags for four, and a medium-sized cooler. Home Improvement : A couple of medium-sized boxes, a folding ladder, and a large tool chest.

: A couple of medium-sized boxes, a folding ladder, and a large tool chest. Beach Day: Four beach chairs, an umbrella, a beach cooler, and a couple of boogie boards.

And when both second and third rows are down, a mammoth 2,429 liters of space provides an endless array of potential, with some popular examples being:

Adventure Trip : Two bicycles, a kayak, camping gear for four, and a large cooler.

: Two bicycles, a kayak, camping gear for four, and a large cooler. Moving Day : Several large boxes, a disassembled bed frame, and a flat-screen TV.

: Several large boxes, a disassembled bed frame, and a flat-screen TV. DIY Project: Full-size sheets of plywood, a large toolbox, and a couple of bags of cement.

Engineered for Convenience and Safety

The 2025 Explorer comes packed with advanced technology designed to enhance connectivity, safety, and the overall driving experience. At its heart, is a 13.2 inch center-stack touchscreen that seamlessly integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for wireless phone projection. Drivers can easily access key vehicle information through a 12.3 inch digital cluster without taking their attention off the road.

The Explorer ensures ample power for devices with eight USB charging ports spread across all three rows, and its Bluetooth pairing of a second phone to drive convenience for every passenger. For those looking to move larger loads, the standard Trailer Tow Package empowers families to bring along additional gear for their adventures.

Safety remains paramount in the Explorer, featuring a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance technologies. These include a Pre-Collision Mitigation System with Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and Lane Centering Assist. Additional features such as BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert, Exit Warning, and Post Impact Braking further enhance the safety and convenience of every journey.

Performance in Plenty of Options

The 2025 Ford Explorer’s Active and Platinum trims’ 2.3L EcoBoost engine with 10-speed transmission promises a smooth ride at the crossroads of smooth and rugged performance with seven selectable drive modes ensuring the vehicle is capable of handling a range of conditions.

The Ford Explorer ST raises the adventure bar further, with a best in class, 3.0L V6 engine, quad exhaust, sports suspension, and performance brakes.

“The Explorer has been a mainstay of Ford’s lineup for 34 years and we’re really excited to bring the latest edition of one of the world’s most popular SUVs to the region,” says Andrew Gregory, Brand Marketing Manager for Explorer at Ford Middle East. “With an expansive range of three distinctive, versatile trims, we have meticulously recrafted the Explorer with upgraded technologies and features that equip drivers – and passengers – for whatever adventures life brings their way.”

The 2025 Ford Explorer is available at authorized distributors in the United Arab Emirates.