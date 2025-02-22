Abu Dhabi, UAE: Milrem Robotics, the world’s leading robotics and autonomous systems developer, EM&E Group, a prominent defence technology provider, and Thales in Belgium, a subsidiary of Thales a global tech leader in defence, aerospace and cyber have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly address commercial cooperation in the United Arab Emirates.

This MoU provides a framework that focuses on joint innovation and robotics capability integration projects. One of the main goals of this partnership is to integrate EM&E Group’s SECUTOR Remote Weapon Station together with Thales in Belgium’s 70mm rocket systems into Milrem Robotics’ THeMIS modular unmanned ground vehicle. This integration will enhance the operational capabilities of this platform, making it more versatile and suited to meet the specific needs of the UAE, particularly in terms of drones countermeasures (C-UAS).

This system will be displayed by the EDGE Group at IDEX 2025, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from 17-21 February.

The agreement also outlines opportunities for further collaborative development projects that combine the expertise of all three parties to advance cutting-edge defence solutions.

“Milrem Robotics, EM&E Group, and Thales in Belgium share a vision of leveraging our combined technological strengths to address the evolving needs for robotic systems and to build efficient defence capabilities. Through this partnership, we aim to drive innovation, strengthen regional security, and contribute to the UAE’s defence and technological capabilities”, said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics.

“We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership, bringing together cutting-edge technologies to meet defence needs in a rapidly evolving landscape. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing security and technological excellence, in keeping with the UAE's vision for innovation in defence”, said Alain Quevrin, CEO of Thales in Belgium.“It is an honour to participate in this strategic project, which will bring together the capabilities and technologies necessary for the development of a cutting-edge system such as the Secutor Rocket. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to respond to the needs of the ever-changing Defence sector”, said Javier Escribano, President of EM&E Group.

About THALES

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies specialized in three business domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Cybersecurity & Digital identity.

It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key innovation areas such as AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, cloud technologies and 6G.

Thales has close to 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.

