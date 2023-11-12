AVANT Up features Optiq QLED smart displays offering the best inflight entertainment solution for aviation with a system that responds to passenger needs and more, including: Cinematic 4K HDR to immerse passengers with more than a billion vibrant colors. Thales’ award-winning Pulse power management giving passengers high-speed charging at each seat for any of their devices. Personalization features with curated recommendations and an enhanced ability to sync passengers’ personal electronic devices with the IFE screen.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Thales’ AVANT Up was also selected by Emirates in 2022 for their new A350 fleet to bring an unmatched quality of experience to customers.

AVANT Up’s Optiq 4K QLED HDR screens deliver superior cinematic viewing experience every time.

To enrich customer engagement, Emirates has chosen several AVANT Up digital services. Passengers will enjoy new personalization features with curated recommendations; they will be able to seamlessly sync their personal electronic devices with the IFE screen to provide a multi-screen experience that goes beyond expectations. The system will be enhanced with user interfaces enabling visually impaired passengers to have an immersive experience.

Each screen is designed with in-screen USB-A and USB-C charging ports allowing passengers to fast-charge all their devices during the flight. Passengers can pair Bluetooth devices to the display while also charging their phone and iPad so they can arrive at their destination recharged, entertained, and relaxed.

Emirates is elevating the entertainment offer on their award-winning ‘ice’ system using a state-of-the-art live TV solution and will unveil new-to-industry event streaming and DVR capabilities. Enabled by Thales technologies, Emirates will redefine the types of content available onboard.

“At Thales, we’re all proud to support Emirates in providing its customers with industry-leading In-Flight Entertainment. Emirates has trusted Thales as its inflight entertainment provider to equip its new A350 fleet and now its upgraded Boeing 777X aircraft. With AVANT Up, Thales’ industry leading IFE platform, we create unmatched travel experiences. Together, and through our partnership in Dubai’s Aviation XLab, we will bring extraordinary new features and innovations to elevate the passenger experience.” said Yannick Assouad, Executive Vice-President Avionics, Thales

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Far Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.

Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.

