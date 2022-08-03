Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the master plan and infrastructure of Thakher Makkah project, said that the project’s strategic location and connections to the most important highways enable investors and visitors, including pilgrims, Umrah performers and general visitors to Makkah, to reach the Grand Mosque (Haram) within only one hour from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Thakher Makkah project is located approximately 1 km from the Grand Mosque (Haram) and a few kilometers away from the holy sites of Muzdalifah, Mina and Arafat.

“Thakher Makkah project is connected to the most important highways in Makkah in addition to the third ring road, and consequently the project is connected directly with King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. This provides a very accessible destination to the visitors coming from the airport and reaching Thakher project in one hour without traffic signals,” said Thakher Development Company.

“The contemporary and distinctive development of the project perfectly meets the aspirations of visitors and investors, as it provides them with an easy, comfortable and unique transportation experience, most notably the ease of access to the Grand Mosque after going through low level of congestion, and this is a feature of great importance that enables the project to provide distinctive investment opportunities and the best standards of living experience for both visitors and residents”, commented Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company.

Thakher Makkah project contributes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030. The project is spanning over an area of 320,000 sqm. Upon completion, it will include about 100 land plots of various uses for hotels, residential, commercial, and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartments units will be available in various categories, and the units will be also available for ownership. Among the international hotels in the Thakher Makkah, there are the Radisson Hotel, the Park Inn by Radisson, and the Novotel Hotel, the largest in the world in terms of rooms number.

About Thakher Makkah:

Thakher Makkah is one of the largest and most important projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, developed by Thakher Development Company. The company aims to change the real estate development scene in the Holy City of Makkah. The company's vision is to contribute to the sustainable development of Makkah and to become the preferred destination for visitors in the Holy City.

Thakher Makkah project will provide 15,000 direct jobs and 18,000 indirect jobs, while the total value of the project is 26 billion Saudi riyals. The project participates in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 about enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and Umrah performers and enriching their experience, in addition to promoting the real estate and economic development of the city and enabling those wishing to own a unique property within an integrated community with services, a vibrant and safe environment and close to the Grand Mosque.