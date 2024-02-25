Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the master plan and infrastructure of Thakher Makkah project, has announced a new partnership with “Bank Albilad”, aiming to provide sales finance solutions for customers to invest in the “Radisson Hotel & Residences”.

The announcement was made during the Restatex Real Estate Exhibition, taking place in Riyadh from 18th to 21st February 2024. The agreement offers Thakher’s customers a wide range of finance solutions, including financing for off-plan sales, in line with the company’s mandate to meet customers’ needs and expectations.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company, and AlHassan Mohammed AlShreef, Manager of Real Estate Product & Development at Bank Albilad.

Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, commented: “We are proud of our collaboration with Bank Albilad, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom. This agreement comes in line with Thakher's efforts to collaborate with financing firms to provide the best solutions and products to our customers and achieve optimal results in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030”.

It is noteworthy that Thakher Makkah project first phase is almost completed.

Thakher Makkah project contributes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030. The project is spanning over an area of 320,000 sqm. Upon completion, it will include about 100 land plots of various uses for hotels, residential, commercial, and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartments units will be available in various categories, and the units will be also available for ownership. Among the international hotels in the Thakher Makkah, there are the Radisson Hotel, the Park Inn by Radisson, and the Novotel Hotel, the largest in the world in terms of rooms number.

About Thakher Makkah:

Thakher Makkah by Thakher Development Company is one of the largest and most important projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's vision aims to change the real estate development scene in the Holy City of Makkah by contributing to the city's sustainable development and becoming the preferred destination for visitors.

Thakher Makkah project, valued at 26 billion Saudi riyals, will provide 15,000 direct and 18,000 indirect jobs. The project partakes in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 by enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and enriching their experience. It also aims to promote the city's real estate and economic development and enable those wishing to own a unique property in an integrated community with a vibrant and safe environment, proximity to the Great Mosque, and valuable services.