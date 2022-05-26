Dubai, UAE – TEXUB, a global B2B marketplace pioneering the future of IT trade was launched in Dubai, on the 25th of May, 2022. A true IT and mobility marketplace, TEXUB takes the lead in this particular model of operations for online B2B sales, heralding the reality of the future. The start-up, headquartered in Dubai, will offer a safe, stable and seamless digital ecosystem for global IT and mobility trade in the B2B space by taking care of end-to-end business requirements and simplifying operations.

As a key selling point, the TEXUB model is a non-subscription-based business which offers unlimited access to business transactions for verified buyers and sellers. The platform enables sellers to upload multiple products with ease and sell globally across several hubs with the option to define regional restrictions if required. Buyers can purchase globally and enhance their supplier base, which helps them avail of globally competitive pricing options.

TEXUB serves as an ideal channel facilitator as it overcomes the physical limitations of customer reach. The platform supports smaller vendors in establishing themselves in global markets. By diversifying and broadening their sources, TEXUB provides expansion opportunities for businesses both large and small.

“TEXUB is an initiative to prepare for the inevitable where the post-pandemic reality of business transformation has moved onto digital platforms. We aim to be truly global in our approach and offer our customers the choice to do business without borders. Dubai is the ideal location for us to position ourselves as an online platform. Being set in the heart of a global trade hub, TEXUB ensures international connectivity” said Suchit Kumar, CEO of TEXUB.

TEXUB believes that garnering customer trust is crucial both for buyers as well as sellers. At TEXUB, people represent that trust. To substantiate their belief, the company has built a very strong board of individuals who are business stalwarts bringing a wealth of experience with them. This distinguished set of industry leaders includes Suchit Kumar, Founder member of Dubai Computer Group as the CEO of TEXUB; Susir Kumar, Managing Partner InGroup Consulting, former CEO and Chairman of Intelenet Global Services and current Chairman of VFS Global, Neelesh Bhatnagar, Founder CEO of Emax Electronics, Chairman of NB Ventures and start-up angel investor; Niranjan Gidwani, former CEO of EROS Group and a member of UAE Super Brands Council and Axel Holst as Managing Director of TEXUB Europe.

Niranjan Gidwani, who is Consultant Director at TEXUB, commented, “With most of the world finding an online foothold, there is an undeniable global shift in the way a business functions today. All businesses are striving to continuously innovate and utilize more efficient ways in which they can achieve tangible results. And here is where digital business transformation becomes the current baseline of successful outcomes. Given this scenario, TEXUB can be leveraged to expand and simplify business, both on and offline.”

Keeping in mind the interests of all the stakeholders, identities are masked on TEXUB, and buyers and sellers remain anonymous while trading, seamlessly ensuring world-class data security. Moreover, all payment transactions and shipments are routed through TEXUB. Local billing options, in-country trade and crypto options with a secured gateway amplify the trading experience and reduce operational costs for buyers and sellers while keeping them secure online.

A true B2B marketplace, TEXUB is a convenient platform that facilitates distributors, buyers, resellers and brands within the industry. With a strong digital ecosystem and scalable cloud platform, TEXUB spotlights an unprecedented and compelling journey into the IT and mobility business economy.

-Ends-

About TEXUB

TEXUB, a Dubai based IT start-up company, is a Global B2B Marketplace that offers a secure technology for global B2B IT and mobility trade. It is a digital platform that allows businesses to exchange commerce by offering a list of best-selling products for verified buyers through verified sellers and reduces analytical work. The company has a scalable cloud platform for brands, distributors, resellers, and all key partners while maintaining trade privacy and secure transactions. With offices in multiple countries around the world, TEXUB offers a global perspective on the IT B2B and mobility trade. TEXUB has its offices in the UAE, USA, India, Netherlands, Nigeria, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.texub.com

For further press clarifications, please contact:

Jewellyn Barboza

OAK Consulting

e: jewellyn@oakconsulting.biz