Dubai, United Arab Emirates – TEXUB, the global B2B marketplace pioneering the future of IT and Mobility trade, has launched DigiNOMICS, a training program to support B2B IT traders in their digital transformation journeys. It aims to educate on the economics of digitalization and trade as it evolves across the globe. The program focuses on how business revenue can grow as a result of shifting from traditional legacy systems to smart digital systems. The program will create awareness amongst B2B IT traders on how they can leverage the TEXUB B2B marketplace platform to expand their reach and business globally, by accessing it locally.

Following the global health crisis in 2020, B2B decision-makers noticed that online and remote selling was as effective – if not more – as in-person engagement. Sellers also saw that digital prospecting was as effective as in-person meetings to connect with existing customers. The DigiNOMICS training program by TEXUB elevates B2B IT buyers and sellers and highlights the value of how TEXUB can support their digital transformation journeys and global expansion plans without any investments while reducing offline costs. Upon completion of the program, all participants will be certified.

“DigiNOMICS focuses on skill development and skill upliftment to support partners as they adapt to digital transformation and understand the importance of digitalizing their businesses today,” says Suchit Kumar, CEO, TEXUB. “Post-pandemic, the B2B buying process has transformed significantly due to the unprecedented acceleration of digital transformation, and sellers need to adapt their sales strategy to keep up with this change. These rapidly shifting buying dynamics, powered by digital buying behavior has reshaped the strategic focus of IT sellers.”

The strategic priorities for sellers in this era of digital adoption are driving topline growth, improving consumer experience, building new channels, and expanding their reach globally. A recent Forrester analysis estimates retailers can save up to 90% on Sales & Operational Costs by the business on a B2B e-commerce website. To achieve this it is, therefore, imperative for sales leaders in the IT trade to upgrade their skills for future trends, adapt to digital business transformation, enhance their business scope, and create value.

Kumar continues, “‘Digital Sales Specialist’ is the new term for the traditional ‘Sales Executive’, as legacy systems are being updated to digital standards of running businesses in the B2B space. Organizations need to upskill and retrain their employees to ensure they can trade as per current market standards and upcoming trends while remaining competitive in an increasingly virtual world.”

Niranjan Gidwani, Consultant Director, TEXUB, adds, “Launched earlier this year, TEXUB is a non-subscription-based business which offers a safe, stable and seamless digital ecosystem for global IT and mobility trade in the B2B space by taking care of end-to-end business requirements and simplifying operations. DigiNOMICS will further help create greater brand awareness, credibility and visibility, while building trust in our markets.”

Business leaders on average rate digital channels as approximately twice as important now as they were before, with B2B decision makers. Businesses undergoing digital transformation have 3x to 5x growth opportunities in their revenue than legacy or traditional business systems. Also, it can reduce costs across processes by 40% to 60% and increase total return to shareholders by up to 14%. 75% of the procurement is projected to happen online in the next 5 years. Consequently, the rate at which e-commerce is expanding may cause the physical market to be non-existent in the coming years, and traders should be well-prepared for this in advance to avoid loss in the future.

TEXUB is positioned to reach out to global buyers and sellers across GCC, Europe, CIS, and Africa. The company currently has hubs in the UAE, USA, India, Netherlands, Nigeria, and Singapore.

-Ends-

About TEXUB

TEXUB, a Dubai-based IT start-up company, is a global B2B marketplace that offers a secure technology for global B2B IT and mobility trade. It is a digital platform that allows businesses to exchange commerce by offering a list of best-selling products for verified buyers through verified sellers and reduces analytical work. The company has a scalable cloud platform for brands, distributors, resellers, and all key partners while maintaining trade privacy and secure transactions. With offices in multiple countries around the world, TEXUB offers a global perspective on the IT B2B and mobility trade. TEXUB has offices in the UAE, USA, India, Netherlands, Nigeria, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.texub.com

For further press clarifications, please contact:

Jewellyn Barboza

OAK Consulting

e: jewellyn@oakconsulting.biz