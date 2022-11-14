Tetra Pak and UPM join forces to establish a commercially viable collection and recycling value chain for used beverage cartons (UBC) in the UAE

Dubai, UAE: Tetra Pak, the world’s leading food processing and packaging company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Union Paper Mills (UPM), the UAE’s leading paper recycler, at Gulfood Manufacturing 2022, with the objective to increase the overall collection and recycling of used beverage cartons (UBC).

Within the terms of this MOU, Tetra Pak will support UPM with UBC recycling capabilities including the necessary technology to adapt a pulping line that will be installed and operated at UPM premises located in Dubai.

Tetra Pak will also lend its support on the technical know-how for the recycling line as well as facilitate engagements between waste management companies and UPM. This will further increase the capacity and overall efficiency of UBC collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling system.

Tetra Pak and UPM are looking to set an example for the industry with this partnership as it will better support the country’s sustainability ambition.

Niels Hougaard, Managing Director, Tetra Pak Arabia Area said: “At Tetra Pak, we strongly believe in global and local partnerships in order to support the broader sustainability goals of the nation. Our partnership with UPM is a testament of our commitment towards protecting the planet. The joint strengths of Tetra Pak and UPM will enhance the UAE’s sustainability quotient with regards to UBC recycling.”

Shabbir Haideri, General Manager of M. A. H. Y. Khoory, the mother company of UPM, pioneers in paper recycling in the GCC said: “As the country’s leading paper recycler, UPM is well aware of the ground realities of recycling in the UAE. With the help of this new development, we will now be able to provide UBC collection and recycling solutions. Our partnership with Tetra Pak will enable us to raise public awareness about reduction, classification, collection, and recycling of waste, thereby building a circular economy.”

As part of the MoU, UPM will procure and process UBC to extract and recycle fibers, which will then be utilized to produce recycled paperboard for packaging applications.