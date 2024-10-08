Four decades of Tetra Pak’s presence in Saudi Arabia underscores its role in supporting the Kingdom’s economic growth, aligning with Vision 2030.

Tetra Pak’s Jeddah factory has positioned Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for packaging and manufacturing, exporting carton packages products to 11 countries in the Middle East.

By producing packaging products locally in Saudi Arabia, Tetra Pak ensures shorter production lead times, strengthening supply chain resilience, and contributing to food security.

⁠⁠Local manufacturing supports the growth of the food packaging industry, aligning with Vision 2030's economic diversification goals.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Tetra Pak is proud to launch its 'Made, consumed and recycled in Saudi Arabia' campaign, marking 44 years as an industry champion of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, sustainability efforts, and food security. The campaign enforces the company’s commitment to the economic diversification of the Kingdom’s economy and embraces the opportunity to highlight Tetra Pak’s role in reinforcing Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for food packaging and manufacturing in the Middle East.

Since its establishment in Saudi Arabia in 1980, Tetra Pak has significantly contributed to the Kingdom’s industrial and economic growth. The Jeddah factory that produces millions of products annually has been instrumental in positioning Saudi Arabia as a central hub for food packaging in the Middle East. This factory exports 40% of its products to 11 countries and has produced more than 165 billion products since its inception in 1998.

“Tetra Pak’s 44-year journey in Saudi Arabia is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the Kingdom’s economic development and National Vision 2030 goals,” said Niels Hougaard, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Arabia. “Our world class local production contributes to Saudi Arabia's food security and supports local food and beverage customers in rolling out innovative food products in the local and export markets.”

As a first mover in carton packages recycling in the Kingdom, Tetra Pak invested USD 3 million in Saudi Arabia’s first comprehensive carton packages recycling solution. Partnering with Obeikan Paper Industries and Saudi Top Plastics, the recycling facility has the capacity to recycle 8,000 tonnes of carton packages annually, demonstrating the company’s commitment to supporting customers’ sustainability goals and aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s circular economy targets.

Tetra Pak plays a pivotal role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage industry, with over 80% of local businesses relying on Tetra Pak’s processing equipment and packaging products to build and operate their plants efficiently in the Kingdom.

Local production at the Jeddah factory guarantees shorter lead times and a resilient supply chain an essential for businesses of all sizes amid current regional logistical disruption. By manufacturing carton packages locally, Tetra Pak has a stronghold on food security and further contributes to the economic diversification of Saudi Arabia. Tetra Pak supports customers with food packaging products that are made, consumed and recycled in Saudi Arabia. Taking their commitment to Saudi Arabia and strengthening the local supply chain a step further by displaying the Saudi Made logo with pride across all carton packages manufactured in the Kingdom.