Since mid-2024 we managed to collect 4000 tonnes of Used Beverage Cartons with the campaign

Dr. Manal Awad affirmed: This campaign marks the beginning of a national movement toward a more sustainable future. I call on all companies and citizens to join forces in supporting these efforts, paving the way for a greener Egypt and a resilient circular economy.

Cairo: Under the patronage of Dr. Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment, and the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA), Tetra Pak, the world’s leading food processing and packaging solutions company, Beyti – an Almarai Subsidiary, Juhayna Food Industries, and Uniboard; the Middle East's largest papermill, have joined forces to launch the country’s first nationwide campaign to recycle used beverage cartons (UBCs). The campaign titled “Dawar El3elba Tdorlak”, aims to encourage active participation in the recycling process and raise public awareness about its importance.

The launch event was attended by Dr. Hoda El-Shawatfy, Assistant Minister of Environment; Engineer Youssra Abdelaziz - Plastics & Cartons Unit Manager at the Ministry of Environment; H.E. Mr. Dág Juhlin-Dannfelt, Ambassador of Sweden in Cairo; and top executives including, Wael Khoury, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Egypt Area; Seif Thabet, Vice Chairman and CEO of Juhayna, Chris Abboud, General Manager of Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary; and Sherif El Moallem, CEO of Uniboard Egypt.

Dr. Manal Awad affirmed that the Ministry of Environment, through its Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA), places great importance on supporting initiatives that strengthen the circular economy and promote sustainable waste management. She noted that the launch of this campaign marks a significant step in Egypt’s transition toward sustainable development and the implementation of Egypt’s Vision 2030. She explained that the campaign’s message “Sort, Collect, Recycle”, reflects its core message of empowering citizens to become active partners in protecting the environment, and added that through such initiatives, the Ministry aims to promote partnerships between the public and private sectors and support sustainable practices that help reduce pollution and transform waste into valuable economic resources.

Dr. Manal further highlighted that the initiative presents a practical model of successful collaboration between the government and the private industrial sector. She stated that in mid-2024, Tetra Pak and Uniboard jointly launched Egypt and Africa’s first recycling line for used beverage cartons, with a capacity exceeding 8,000 tons per year. Since its inauguration, 4,000 tons of used beverage cartons have been collected, transforming them into high-quality cardboard products such as (medicine boxes, tissue paper, detergent boxes, and cereal packaging.)

Mr. Yasser Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA), explained that the campaign comes in collaboration with the digital platform “Bekia,” that collects recyclable waste directly from households. Through Bekia, consumers can simply schedule a pickup for their used beverage cartons and receive financial rewards in return, making recycling easy, accessible, and rewarding. He also noted that this campaign is not merely an environmental initiative, but rather a national movement that reinforces the concept of shared responsibility, contributes to building a genuine recycling market, and encourages positive environmental behaviors. He also expressed his hope that the campaign will mark the beginning of broader community engagement in sustainability programs.

H.E. Mr. Dág Juhlin-Dannfelt, Ambassador of Sweden in Cairo, emphasized during his speech that Sweden is deeply committed to enhancing environmental cooperation and expanding partnerships to address climate challenges at both the bilateral and international levels. This aligns with Sweden’s ambitious vision to reduce carbon emissions by 63% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2045. He affirmed that collaborating with leading companies such as Tetra Pak Egypt Area reflects Sweden’s dedication to sharing expertise and supporting collective efforts to build a sustainable future. The integrated approach of this initiative underscores a shared vision for sustainability, while its success highlights Egypt’s growing potential to lead regionally in recycling and circular economy effort.

Dr. Hoda El-Shawatfy, Assistant Minister of Environment also commended the constructive collaboration among Tetra Pak, Beyti – An AlMarai subsidiary, Juhayna, and Uniboard, calling for the continued partnership between the public and private sectors to support innovation in waste management and promote responsible consumer behavior. She added that the “Dawar El3elba Tdorlak” campaign represents an important step toward achieving Egypt’s national goals for sustainable development and circular economy.

Also, Engineer Youssra Abdelaziz - Plastics & Cartons Unit Manager at the Ministry of Environment stated: “Dawar El Elba Tdorlak” is not just a slogan — it’s a national movement. A movement that raises awareness, connects citizens to the solution, and places Egypt on the path toward a sustainable circular economy that respects resources and creates green opportunities for future generations.”

She added that the campaign exemplifies a successful model of partnership between the government and the industrial sector in building a genuine recycling market and encouraging citizens to adopt positive participation behaviors.

Wael Khoury, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Egypt Area, stated: “Tetra Pak and Uniboard inaugurated Egypt’s first recycling line for used beverage cartons (UBCs) in mid-2024, marking a significant milestone after six years of dedicated collaboration. This €2.5 million joint investment with Uniboard — the only papermill in Egypt equipped to recycle UBCs at scale — reflects our commitment to advancing sustainable solutions in the region.

During COP27, we launched the First Egyptian Pact for Beverage Carton Recycling, a pioneering initiative to unite public and private sector efforts, alongside civil society, in building a robust recycling infrastructure and supporting the circular economy. We continue to invite more partners to join this pact, as part of our global strategy to promote sustainable food systems, strengthen recycling capabilities, and deliver long-term environmental and economic value.”

Seif Thabet, Vice Chairman and CEO of Juhayna Food Industries, said: “At Juhayna, we believe that sustainability is no longer an option — it has become an essential part of our growth and innovation strategy. Our participation in this initiative for used beverage carton recycling reflects our commitment to transforming environmental challenges into economic and social opportunities that strengthen Egypt’s circular economy.

We have already succeeded in reducing carbon emissions by 9.3% per ton of product compared to our baseline year, and we aim to reach 31.8% by 2026. In addition, our Enmaa farm has earned three major global sustainability certifications, positioning us among the companies capable of leading positive change.

With our products exported to over 64 countries, embedding sustainability across our value chain enhances the global competitiveness of Egypt’s food industry and demonstrates our readiness to align with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

This initiative truly marks a turning point in building Egypt’s recycling infrastructure, and through it, together with our partners, we aim to create a tangible environmental and economic impact that reinforces Egypt’s regional leadership.”

Chris Abboud, General Manager of Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary, stated: “We’re proud to join this campaign, uniting industry leaders, government entities, and collectors on-ground to drive practical solutions for a circular economy in Egypt. Through our ‘Doing Better Everyday strategy, we’ve already reduced plastic use by 290 tons annually and we recycle 25,000 tons of packaging each year at Beyti. Driving circularity and impact in Egypt requires shared responsibility across the value chain, formal inclusion of the informal sector, and a joint commitment to changing behaviors as much as building infrastructure. Together, we can turn waste into opportunity and move closer to Beyti’s 2030 sustainability goals: Zero Waste to Landfill, 20% more resource efficiency, and a 25% lower carbon footprint.”

Sherif El-Moallem, CEO of Uniboard Egypt, stated: "We’re excited to join Tetra Pak, Beyti, and Juhayna in launching Egypt’s first UBC recycling campaign. At Uniboard, we believe sustainability starts with simple, collective actions. The “Dawar El3elba Tdorlak” campaign brings this concept to life, as every recycled carton represents a step toward reducing waste and transforming discarded materials into valuable resources. After three years of continuous efforts, we’ve successfully built the first integrated recycling line for used beverage cartons in Egypt and Africa, with a capacity of over 8,000 tons annually. So far, we’ve collected 4,000 tonnes to recycle — a clear proof of what collaboration can achieve”. He added, “This campaign supports the government’s vision to advance waste management and promote the circular economy and marks the beginning of a movement we invite everyone to join”.

This campaign is a pioneering step in advancing Egypt’s waste management and circular economy. We call on more partners to join us in scaling up recycling efforts and driving environmental impact.