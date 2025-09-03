In a move set to redefine how Lebanese businesses engage with the international economy, TerraPay, a leading global money movement company, has partnered with OMT, a recognized financial services leader in Lebanon, to launch a cross-border payment solution tailored to the needs of Lebanese enterprises, strengthening their position in the global trade ecosystem.

Combining OMT’s nationwide footprint and market leadership with TerraPay’s global infrastructure and network, this partnership enhances the ability of Lebanese businesses to integrate into the global marketplace through a robust and price competitive payment solution, fully aligned with international compliance standards. With a secure online portal, users can initiate real-time transfer requests, track transactions, and access financial reports.

Bassem Awada, Sr. Vice President at TerraPay said, “Partnering with OMT allows us to extend our vision to Lebanon’s business community, giving enterprises the tools they need to transact internationally with confidence, speed, and compliance. We’re excited to empower growth and unlock new opportunities through this collaboration.”

“Global commerce requires secure and compliant digital financial solutions”, said Naji Abou Zeid, CEO of OMT. “Through our partnership with TerraPay, we are enabling Lebanese businesses to operate at the speed and standard of today’s interconnected economy. Whether sourcing raw materials or settling invoices with international partners, they now have access to a cross-border payment solution that is seamless, compliant, cost-effective, and fully interoperable.”

This partnership between TerraPay and OMT seeks to foster a more inclusive financial system and empower businesses of all sizes to engage more effectively in global commerce.

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies global money movement, providing a single connection to one of the most expansive cross-border payment networks regulated in over 30 global markets. The platform enables payments to 150+ receiving countries, 210+ sending countries, over 3.7 billion mobile wallets, 7.5 billion bank accounts, and more than 12 billion cards. TerraPay is on a mission to create a borderless financial world, making money transfers instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant.

Founded in 2014, TerraPay has built the global digital wallet interoperable network, driving financial inclusion even in the most remote markets. TerraPay is headquartered in London, with offices in cities like Bangalore, Dubai, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, and Singapore. Backed by leading investors including the IFC (World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa, and Visa, TerraPay continues its rapid global expansion.

About OMT

Established in 1998, OMT was the first accredited agent of Western Union in Lebanon and is today recognized as the leader in financial services. With an extensive network of over 1,400 agents, OMT operates the largest retail channel in the country, providing more than 200 services.

Leveraging fintech innovation and as part of its strategy to promote financial inclusion, OMT launched the physical and digital OMT Visa Card, a prepaid reloadable dual-currency card, available for use locally, internationally, online and in-store. Then, OMT introduced OMT Pay, a user-friendly mobile app to transfer, pay and recharge, offering a wide range of payment solutions, including local and international money transfers, bill payments, recharge and top-up, governmental services, and more.

OMT remains committed to delivering secure, accessible, compliant, and inclusive financial solutions.