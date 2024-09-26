Doha, Qatar – Terra Drone, in partnership with West Bay Petroleum Co. WLL, made its debut at the Conteq Expo 2024. This highly anticipated event was held from September 16-18, at the Qatar National Convention Centre, hosted by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MOCI), the Ministry of Labor (MOL), and the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal'. the expo delivered on its promise to spotlight the latest innovations transforming the construction and services industries

Terra Drone’s Role in Qatar’s Market

Terra Drone’s participation marks its first step into the Qatari market. Backed by Saudi Aramco’s $14 million investment, which led to the establishment of Terra Drone Arabia, Terra Drone's involvement aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader mission of reducing dependence on hydrocarbons and driving regional diversification. Terra Drone has already made a strong impact in the region, with its participation at LEAP, where it showcased its technological innovations to align with Saudi Vision 2030.

With the Conteq Expo 2024, Terra Drone plans to focus on Qatar's growing construction sector, which it views as a key contributor to its regional success. The company aims to provide innovative drone solutions that enhance business operations, support digitalization, and enable data-driven decision-making to support Qatar Vision 2030.

Ryan Hadi, General Manager of Terra Drone Arabia, commented, "Terra Drone’s partnership with West Bay Petroleum is aligned with our goal of expanding into high-growth markets like Qatar. By participating in Conteq Expo 2024, we are highlighting our innovative drone technologies, which offer powerful capabilities for improving safety, productivity, and cost-efficiency, in line with Qatar’s push towards digital transformation in the services and construction sectors."

Alexandros Lakatamitis, General Manager of West Bay Petroleum, added:

“Although the original partnership to explore Drone Service in the State of Qatar with Terra Drone as a strong global partner started years ago, to see the years of discussion and cooperation come to fruition at the Conteq Expo 2024. With Terra Drone as a partner, the sky is the limit in terms of what we can offer in Qatar, not just in the field of Drone Services but also going into Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) through Unifly as Qatar moves towards the direction of legislation and systems around UTM and starting pilot tests around air taxis.”

At the Conteq Expo 2024, Terra Drone highlighted three major use cases that can significantly benefit Qatar’s construction and infrastructure projects:

Topography Surveys Using Drones

Drones offer long-term benefits for Qatar’s extensive infrastructure projects, such as the recently announced 2050 Transport Plan. These projects, which include the Doha Metro expansion, the Sharq Bridge, and the Simaisma project can leverage drone-collected data for improved site assessments. Drone topography surveys support sustainable transportation initiatives by providing accurate geospatial data that integrate with Qatar’s Transportation Data Management System (TDMS). This enables smarter and more sustainable land transportation developments.

Construction Progress Monitoring

Drones can boost Qatar’s construction sector growth which is projected at a CAGR of 9.13%. For example, the expansion of Hamad International Airport aims to handle over 60 million passengers by 2023. Drones enhance construction progress monitoring by increasing efficiency, cutting costs, improving safety, and aligning with sustainable practices under Qatar Vision 2030. By reducing manual inspections and collecting real-time data, drones help accelerate project timelines, lower costs, and maintain high standards, contributing to long-term economic growth.

Digital Twinning

Incorporating digital twin technology through drone data offers a strategic advantage for Qatar’s construction projects. Digital twins create accurate virtual replicas of real-world assets, allowing building owners to foresee issues, simulate scenarios, and make more informed decisions. Using drones as part of IoT systems, Terra Drone helps reduce operational costs by up to 35%, driving down carbon emissions and ensuring Qatar’s commitment to sustainability through efficient project management.

Commitment to Sustainable Growth in the Middle East

Following Saudi Aramco's strategic investment and the launch of Terra Drone Arabia, Terra Drone is committed to promoting innovative drone solutions that contribute to sustainable growth in the Middle East. The company is dedicated to supporting the region's mega and giga projects while contributing to local job creation and accelerating drone technology development across industries such as oil and gas, construction, and infrastructure.

Through its participation in Conteq Expo 2024, alongside the local partner West Bay Petroleum Co. WLL Terra Drone demonstrates its commitment to reshaping Qatar’s construction sector through cutting-edge drone technology. As Qatar advances its Vision 2030, Terra Drone’s innovative solutions are poised to play a key role in supporting the nation’s digital transformation and sustainability goals.

About Terra Drone Arabia:

Terra Drone Arabia aims to be the premier provider of drone and geospatial solutions in the Middle East and Africa. With a mission to empower businesses through advanced technologies, Terra Drone Arabia offers a wide range of services including land surveying, bathymetry, and data processing, among others. As part of Terra Drone Corporation, a globally recognized drone startup, Terra Drone Arabia leverages its international presence and expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions across various industries. The expansion into the KSA market underscores Terra Drone's commitment to fostering innovation and supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Terra Drone Arabia

Ryan Fadhilah Hadi

ryan@terra-drone.co.id