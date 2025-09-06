Dubai, UAE: Tenants and landlords across the UAE can now access Tern Rewards, a free digital platform with no hidden fees or credit card charges, transforming rent payments into an innovative, seamless experience that delivers real economic value.

With housing costs consuming 30 to 40 percent of household income, and many residents still reliant on post-dated cheques amid rising living expenses, Tern Rewards offers an efficient digital alternative for both tenants and property owners.

Launched as the UAE’s first digital platform, Tern Rewards allows rent payments through any credit card with no extra charges, aiming to transform the rental market and ease financial pressure on households.

The platform enables tenants to pay rent directly via the tenant’s existing UAE-issued credit cards while earning reward points redeemable at hundreds of retailers and service providers-effectively boosting household purchasing power and turning a portion of monthly expenses into tangible economic value.

Tern Rewards also aims to boost efficiency in the real estate sector by enabling instant payment settlement and reducing reliance on paper cheques, thereby cutting operational risks for landlords and property managers. The partnerships signed with leading Dubai property owners and managers, including Al Zarooni Real Estate, Al Sayyah Group and Dubai Sustainable City, underscore confidence in the platform’s potential to enhance the rental experience on a broad scale.

Economic experts say such digital solutions can strengthen financial and social stability by allowing tenants to earn returns on their largest expenses, while helping them better track and manage their payments. The rental payment platform also encourages consumers to leverage digital opportunities to boost savings.

Meanwhile, the platform enhances efficiency in the real estate market and reduces operational risks for landlords, reflecting positively on stimulating sustainable growth in the UAE property market, in alignment with the country’s broader push for digital transformation and a knowledge-based economy.

Said Al Sayyed, Co-Founder of Tern Rewards, said: “We aim to transform rent from a financial burden into a smart, rewarding economic experience-one that gives tenants tangible value while offering landlords a safe and efficient way to collect payments at no extra cost. With these advantages, the platform supports growth in the UAE’s real estate sector and reinforces the country’s position as a global hub for digital transformation and financial innovation.”

About US

The Tern Rewards platform allows rent to be paid using UAE-issued credit cards, with rewards points redeemable at thousands of retailers and service providers. Operating under licensed banking systems, the platform ensures secure and efficient payment and settlement processes, offering a greater flexible and transparent experience for both tenants and landlords.