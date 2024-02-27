DEKRA represents one of six Google Authorized Labs to conduct test

Dubai – Following an evaluation by DEKRA, the world’s largest independent expert testing organization, Temu, the online marketplace headquartered in Boston has received the Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) certificate. The certification underscores Temu's commitment to information security and its dedication to uphold the highest security and privacy standards for its users. Following the achievement, Temu has joined the ranks of other apps such as Walmart, YouTube, Google and Instacart in taking a proactive approach against cybersecurity threats.

The MASA certification, which launched in July 2022 by the Google-launched App Defense Alliance (ADA) is an industry-led collaboration to improve application security through third-party independent security assessments. DEKRA is one of six Google Authorized Labs that conduct this security assessment.

The goal of the MASA framework is to ensure the safety of Google Play and the broader Android ecosystem and to provide more transparency to consumers. With the certification in place, Temu users can be assured that the app actively has in place stringent security guidelines designed to protect mobile applications against current cybersecurity risks.

Secured with the aim to further protect the personal and financial information of its users, Temu’s achievement comes at the back of an extensive review of the app’s data handling, encryption practices, authentication mechanisms, and compliance with industry-standard privacy protections.



In a statement, a Temu spokesperson expressed the company's proactive approach to security: "We submitted the Temu app for MASA certification as part of our continuous effort to improve on user privacy and security. We want to assure our users that they can shop with confidence, knowing their data is protected by the best practices in the industry."

The MASA certification is the latest in a series of measures taken by Temu to enhance its transparency over its security and privacy practices. Previously, Temu collaborated with the San Francisco-based cybersecurity company HackerOne to establish a bug bounty program, incentivizing ethical hackers to identify and report security flaws in Temu's system. Additionally, Temu implemented two-factor authentication to enhance the security of user login procedures.

Here is the link to Temu's MASA certification.

Key areas assessed by MASA include:

Data privacy and security within the app.

Use of strong encryption for information protection.

Access control to ensure only authorized user entry.

Security of data during internet transmission.

Minimal and necessary permission requests from devices.

Validation of all incoming data to prevent security breaches.

Restriction on other apps accessing secure features.

Frequent updates to address security vulnerabilities.

About Temu

Temu is an e-commerce company that connects consumers with millions of merchandise partners, manufacturers and brands with the mission to empower them to live their best lives. Temu is committed to offering the most affordable quality products to enable consumers and merchandise partners to fulfill their dreams in an inclusive environment. Temu was founded in Boston, Massachusetts in 2022.

About Dekra

DEKRA was originally founded in 1925 to ensure road safety through vehicle inspection. With a much wider scope today, DEKRA is the world’s largest independent non-listed expert organization in the testing, inspection, and certification sector.