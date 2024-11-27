Dubai, UAE— Telr, the award-winning online payment gateway, has partnered with Samsung Gulf Electronics to redefine the digital payment landscape in the UAE. This collaboration integrates Samsung Pay into Telr's comprehensive suite of payment solutions, marking a significant leap forward in the country's e-commerce capabilities. By merging Telr's expertise in online transactions with Samsung's innovative technology, this collaboration is poised to accelerate the adoption of mobile payments in the UAE, offering merchants and customers a secure, efficient, and user-friendly way to conduct transactions on Samsung devices.

Samsung Pay empowers customers to complete purchases swiftly using their stored card and shipping information within Samsung Wallet. This streamlined process eliminates the need for time-consuming form-filling, significantly enhancing conversion rates for merchants.

Security stands at the forefront of Samsung Pay's design, incorporating state-of-the-art features such as fingerprint recognition and advanced data encryption to safeguard users' sensitive information. This robust security framework instils confidence in both merchants and customers, ensuring that every transaction is protected by cutting-edge technology.

Khalil Alami, Founder & CEO of Telr, said: "Our mission at Telr is to remove Fragmentation and provide merchants with the region's latest and most reliable payment options. With the launch of Samsung Pay, we are delivering a solution that effortlessly meets the growing mobile-first needs of our merchants, ensuring they stay ahead in the competitive e-commerce landscape."

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Telr to bring Samsung Pay to UAE merchants and consumers. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and enhancing the digital experience for our users. Samsung Pay offers unparalleled convenience and sets a new standard for secure mobile transactions. We believe this integration will significantly boost the adoption of digital payments in the region, benefiting both businesses and consumers alike."

Telr aims to transform e-commerce by streamlining cashless transactions and advancing digital payments across 120 currencies and 30 languages. Since 2014, Telr has empowered businesses in the region with various services, including various payment options, cutting-edge security, and customized solutions.

