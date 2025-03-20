DUBAI, UAE – Telr, an award-winning leader in digital payments across MENA, has secured a Retail Payment Services License (RPS) by the Central Bank of the UAE, marking a transformative milestone in its mission to drive financial innovation and seamless digital transactions.

After successfully meeting all regulatory conditions and requirements through a thorough approval process, this prestigious approval allows Telr to expand and revolutionize merchant acquiring and enhance payment aggregation solutions within the UAE.

This strengthens Telr’s position as a trusted, forward-thinking payment provider, delivering a cutting-edge, secure, and efficient suite of solutions for businesses of all sizes. By advancing its technology and broadening its compliant offerings, Telr continues to empower merchants, accelerate business growth, and redefine the future of digital payments in the UAE.

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, expressed his gratitude: We are honored by the Central Bank of the UAE’s trust and recognition,". Alami added, "This achievement cements our role as a pioneer in digital payments, fueling our drive for innovation and empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly cashless economy.

As the UAE’s digital economy continues to thrive, Telr Payment Gateway remains at the forefront of digital transformation, Coupled with its recent recognition in the Future 100 - a national initiative led by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Office of Government Development and the Future - and securing a spot on the Forbes Middle East Fintech 50 List, Telr continues to rank among the region’s top digital finance innovators.

Telr powers digital commerce across the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan with seamless payments, e-wallet integrations, BNPL, financing, and split payments for marketplaces. As a PCI-certified payment gateway, Telr provides businesses with unified APIs for secure, instant payment acceptance across web, mobile, and social media, ensuring a frictionless digital payment experience.

Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables payment handling in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in UAE, KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan with the highest level of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, Samsung Pay, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, and urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr extended its service seven further, offering a complete solution for the e-commerce world. This covers a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and Telr Finance, a merchant financing program.

Telr is the first PCI-DSS Level 1 & NESA-certified company in MENA.

