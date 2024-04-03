DUBAI, UAE — Telr, the leading provider of payment gateway solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been granted in-principle approval for the Retail Payment Services & Card Schemes (RPSCS) License from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE). This historic milestone marks a pivotal moment in Telr’s journey towards revolutionizing the digital payment landscape in UAE, showcasing its commitment to innovation and leadership in the MENA region.

With this approval, Telr is well-positioned to accelerate growth and continue empowering businesses and consumers with innovative, tailored payment solutions in the UAE. This accomplishment highlights Telr's dedication to fostering trust and building growth in the digital economy.

Khalil Alami, Founder & CEO of Telr, said: 'I am thrilled to have achieved this historic milestone. This milestone is not just a reflection of Telr's dedication but also of the dynamic and innovative spirit of the UAE's fintech landscape. We are deeply honored by the UAE Central Bank's trust, and we remain committed to pioneering digital payment solutions that elevate businesses and drive economic growth across the region.' Alami added, 'With great pride, we will continue empowering businesses on their journey to success while further cementing the UAE’s esteemed reputation as a leading payment hub in the region'.

Telr’s mission is to build connections that remove fragmentation in the e-commerce ecosystem, enabling customers to transition to cashless transactions and digitize the payment acceptance process. Telr has focused on empowering businesses to expand globally since 2014 through its one-stop-shop approach, offering a wide range of services for the e-commerce sector, including secure payment options, real-time monitoring, and specialized business solutions. Telr has also introduced Telr Split Payments, a service that simplifies the reconciliation processes for UAE merchants. Additionally, Telr has launched Telr Finance to provide quick access to business capital. Collectively, these services make Telr a trusted partner for e-commerce enterprises, simplifying merchants' processes and ensuring seamless transactions.

