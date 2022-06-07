UAE: TCTx is the Metaverse arm of Telephony Communication Technologies, one of the early adopters of Web 3.0 technologies in MENA where customers will be able to access a wide range of solutions in Digital, Blockchain, FinTech, Xaas, ICT, Mobility, Telco, and Managed Services to improve efficiency, transformation and grow their businesses.

TCTx is one of the first Metaverse companies from Dubai, building the Digital Twin of the world. After securing the initial approval from the government, Dubai Digital, TCTx is creating the biggest Sustainable Smart City that will provide everything a business enterprise needs to perform in a virtual world in which users can interact with other users.

TCTx aspires to become pioneers in digital transformation with immersive experiences in the future. They have partnered with a group of innovative individuals and entities who are exceptionally passionate about emerging Web 3.0 technologies offering a portfolio of a wide range of services everything a smart city needs such as a Home, Office, Building, Workspace, Sharing space, Hotels, Restaurants, Supermarkets, Hospitals, Fashion, Movies, Sports, Technology and Security.

Today, companies developing Metaverse are focused on building new innovations and features to enable users to interact with each other efficiently and effectively in the digital world. Shefiq Abdulla, Chief of Avatars, TCTx said, “We are excited to start our journey and bring our Telephony business to a new level in the Metaverse! As a leader in web 3.0 and Metaverse transition in the MENA, we empower businesses in the region towards their ultra-digitalization goals. We want to contribute to building Dubai as the most significant digital economy in the world. We want Dubai and UAE to be the Silicon Valley of MENA.​”

“We are very excited to announce our soft launch on 28th June on the birthday of Elon Musk, the biggest ambassador of decentralized technology, and the main launch on 15th July on the birthday of our leader, HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Due to the rapid development of exceptional technologies all companies should be ready for the new digital revolution in web 3.0.”

With 70+ years of experience serving businesses across the Middle East, 20+ years of experience building technologies and implementing innovation, and 150+ certifications and accreditations, TCTx has a vision to create a sustainable socio-economic digital framework for communities to ensure a secured transition to Web 3.0 and Metaverse. These technologies are still largely unknown territory to even most tech companies in the region. That is where TCTx’s ambitious leadership is unique in its offerings.

About TCTx

TCTx is a Metaverse arm of Telephony Communication Technologies and the first Metaverse Company from Dubai, building a sustainable smart city on the Metaverse that will provide everything your Avatar needs. Individuals and companies from any part of the world can reside in our community. We are one of the early adopters of Web 3.0 in the MENA region. Together, we aim to make a difference by creating equality with an inclusive and innovative mindset.

About Telephony Communications Technologies (TCT)

With over 20 years of experience in the MENA region, Telephony Communication Technologies is an ISO certified, award winning leader and expert provider in communication services & solutions in Telecom Technology, ICT, IOT and Mobility, Cloud, BBS, and Energy Solutions. TCT has a strong staff strength of over 200 professionals and partnerships with leading telecom and networking vendors and operators, including Etisalat, Du, Ooredoo, Vodafone, Oman Broadband, Huawei, and Nokia etc. and serving Government and Corporate sectors in the region. For more information, please visit TCT