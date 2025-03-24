RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has won a contract valued at $7.8 million with Middle East Task Company (METCO) to provide its next-generation LVSS (Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System) to a high-profile military entity in Saudi Arabia. The agreement also includes mission support equipment and training. Quantities were not disclosed.

The FLIR Defense LVSS™ delivers some of the most advanced, integrated mobile surveillance technology available, all fitted within the bed of a light pickup truck. It features the company’s TacFLIR® 380HD long-range thermal imaging system and its Ranger® R20SS radar that can track up to 500 objects at once at ranges greater than 10 miles (16 km). A single operator can deploy and operate the system’s 16-foot mast from the cab of a pickup in less than 30 seconds.

LVSS is designed for missions that call for speed, mobility and flexibility, and ideally suited to protecting infrastructure, bases, and personnel from both air- and ground-based threats.

“We’re honored to work with METCO in supporting a key military entity in its critical mission of safeguarding the nation,” said Stan Crawford, senior director of business development for the Middle East at Teledyne FLIR Defense. “The LVSS platform combines technologies FLIR Defense has pioneered for decades. It has been deployed successfully worldwide, helping customers secure their borders, critical installations, and shorelines from threats day or night.”

METCO, in coordination with Teledyne FLIR Defense and the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), have an approved localization plan for this effort. The LVSS systems are expected to be delivered by the end of 2025.

To learn more about Teledyne FLIR Defense integrated surveillance solutions, visit us online.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime domains. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir and @flir_defense.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

About Middle East Tasks Company (METCO)

METCO is a leading provider of advanced security, defense, and aviation solutions, specializing in X-ray screening, custom-tailored integration solutions, and EPC services. Operating across major Saudi cities with global presence in Egypt, Dubai, Bahrain & North Africa, METCO partners with global leaders to enhance regional safety and infrastructure. FLIR is proud to have METCO as a strong regional partner, working together to deliver advanced security solutions. For more information, visit METCO’s website at www.metco-sa.com

