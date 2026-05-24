Cairo, Egypt — Telecom Egypt (WE), in collaboration with Huawei, announced today the launch of a new Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR) service, powered by Huawei’s advanced solutions. The new technology marks a major milestone in the evolution of home broadband services in Egypt, delivering customers an ultra-fast, stable, and seamless connectivity experience, while enhancing wireless network coverage across every corner of the home.

Huawei’s FTTR technology represents a new generation of in-home fiber optic networking solutions, purpose-built to overcome common connectivity challenges such as dead zones, inconsistent speeds, and network congestion resulting from the growing number of connected devices in large multi-room and multi-story homes, ultimately meeting the evolving needs and expectations of customers. In addition, the FTTR service serves as an ideal solution for smart homes, gaming enthusiasts, and users who rely heavily on technology for work and daily activities, all of whom require ultra-fast internet connectivity with minimal latency to ensure optimal performance.

Designed to meet the evolving demands of next-generation entertainment and digital lifestyles, the service delivers a future-ready infrastructure capable of supporting the growing reliance on digital services and smart home applications. It efficiently enables high-speed online gaming, remote work and learning, as well as ultra-high-definition video streaming in resolutions of up to 4K and 8K. The solution is also distinguished by its ability to support a large number of simultaneously connected devices without compromising network reliability, stability, or overall performance efficiency.

The newly launched solution also offers fast and simplified deployment, allowing customers to benefit from quick installation with minimal disruption inside the home. Through intelligent network management and advanced optical technologies, the fiber cables could be extended in the existing home ducts or through the newly introduced transparent sticky fiber cables that ensures connectivity without affecting home decorations.

Mr. Mohamed Eltouny, Vice President Chief Consumer Officer at Telecom Egypt (WE) stated: “The launch of FTTR service today marks a defining milestone in our journey toward shaping the future of digital services in Egypt, and a strong reaffirmation of our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that consistently exceed our customers’ expectations. We are not simply enhancing internet speeds; we are building a smart, fully integrated in-home digital infrastructure that empowers households to fully unlock the potential of the latest global technologies.”

He added: “Launching the FTTR in collaboration with Huawei Egypt reflects the strength of our strategic partnership, enabling us to accelerate the introduction of advanced technologies into the Egyptian market in a way that directly elevates the customer experience for individuals and SMEs alike. It delivers a more resilient, efficient, and stable infrastructure, designed to keep pace with the rapidly growing demand for digital services.”

Mr. Louis Lu, Deputy CEO Carrier of Huawei Egypt said: “Our partnership with Telecom Egypt (WE) in launching FTTR service represents a strategic milestone that reflects our shared commitment to accelerating Egypt’s digital transformation in line with Egypt Vision 2030, while elevating telecommunications infrastructure standards to global levels.”

He added: “Since beginning our journey in Egypt more than a quarter of a century ago, Huawei has remained committed to its global vision of building a fully connected and intelligent world. The importance of this technology extends beyond enhancing the home connectivity experience; it also lays the foundation for advanced connectivity solutions that support both households and SMEs. By delivering ultra-high speeds, greater stability, and a more efficient and reliable user experience, it is well positioned to meet future demands and support the continued growth of Egypt’s digital economy.”

To make adoption easier for interested customers, Telecom Egypt (WE ) announced the launch of its FTTR service, supported by round-the-clock technical assistance and professional installation carried out by a dedicated team of trained technicians, ensuring a smooth and seamless customer experience from activation to setup.