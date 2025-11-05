Cairo, Egypt: The TechUp Women Summit, held this year under the patronage of the National Council for Women, is back for its highly anticipated third edition on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at The Greek Campus - a powerful platform designed to educate and empower women across the tech landscape. Powered by Engineerex, Egypt’s leading tech and engineering network, TechUp Women stands as a movement breaking barriers, driving diversity, and redefining women’s impact in technology.

Under the theme ‘Behind Her Title,’ TechUp Women Summit 2025 goes beyond job titles to uncover the real stories behind them - the challenges, breakthroughs, and quiet victories that define every woman’s journey in tech. The summit will bring together over 2,500 women in tech, 500+ company representatives, and top industry leaders under one roof for a day of inspiration and connection. The event lineup will feature thought-provoking talks and panels, speed mentorship sessions, masterclasses, and exclusive leadership Meetups.

MP Dr. Marianne Amir Azer will inaugurate the summit with keynote remarks, setting the stage for a day dedicated to transformative dialogue. [NG1] This year’s edition is backed by a distinguished lineup of partners, including Deloitte, Vodafone, VOIS, Coca-Cola HBC, Banque Misr, GIZ, Al Ahram Beverages, and Pixelogic, with strategic support from Creativa Innovation Hubs, Information Technology Institute, and more - all united in advancing women’s impact within Egypt’s fast-evolving tech scene.

Over the past decade, Engineerex has empowered more than 300,000 professionals in technology through its large-scale events, programs, and initiatives. Today, it stands as the ultimate platform for leading companies, pioneering startups, and visionary minds - bringing together the biggest names in AI, fintech, cybersecurity, and deep tech, where the future of technology is imagined, built, and brought to life.

TechUp Women Summit is one of the flagship spin-offs in the Engineerex lineup of events - alongside the Engineerex Flagship Summit, Engineerex Youth Edition, Engineerex Meetups, and the Equal Impact Program. Created to challenge the long-standing perception of technology as a man’s world, the TechUp Women Summit celebrates women in tech - inspiring a more inclusive and equitable future for the industry.

About Engineerex:

Engineerex is the leading community for tech professionals and engineers in Egypt. Since 2012, we have connected over 20,000 attendees annually with 500+ top tech and engineering companies through various summits, meetups, and initiatives, including Engineerex Flagship Summit, Engineerex Youth, Engineerex Meetups, TechUp Women Summit.