AI and Digital Science, Directed Energy, Autonomous Robotics Research Centers to showcase innovative demos at Hall 8, Stand B30 at Dubai World Trade Center

Abu Dhabi-UAE: Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a leading global scientific research center and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that three of its 10 research centers will stage innovative future-tech demonstrations at GITEX GLOBAL 2022. As the Platinum and Lanyard Sponsor of the 42nd edition of the world’s biggest tech show, several of the Institute’s researchers have also confirmed their participation as speakers at key thought sessions taking place at the Cybersecurity, Telecom, and Digital Cities X AI Conference Zones during the event.

GITEX GLOBAL will run from October 10-14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Visitors to the TII Stand B30 at Hall 8, can experience its innovative showcases firsthand and learn more about the Institute that is considered a key R&D enabler and leading global advanced technology hub in just two years since its inception.

The AI and Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC) will present its XR UAV Control project to highlight the potential of ultra-reliable communications in transforming the communications paradigm. Through the demo that involves an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drone, the AIDRC team will show that it is possible to transport the senses (sights and sounds) with low latency from one point of the planet to another using a 5G public network.

The XR drone features a flight simulator that allows the user to freely fly a drone anywhere. Visitors wearing a VR headset and haptic feedback gloves connected to a 5G modem can view and control a livestream from a drone positioned at a distance. Interestingly, the real-time scenario ensures that they cannot distinguish that what they are experiencing is in fact, taking place a long distance away. This device has promising use cases in search and rescue operations, smart agriculture, and drone racing.

The Directed Energy Research Center is showcasing its acclaimed Ground Penetrating Radar, to emphasize the need to improve current commercial demining processes – especially with landmine detection – to reduce the risk to human lives and property while boosting speed and efficiency.

Comprising an acrylic box filled with different layers of colored sand and gravel, a hollow acrylic pipe in the middle and a pair of Vivaldi antennae (tapered or coplanar broadband antennae) positioned above the acrylic pipe, visitors to the TII stand can try out the GPR simulation themselves. Through inserting small cylindrical objects into the hollow pipe, they can study on a screen the varying impact of each.

Meanwhile, the Autonomous Robotics Research Center (ARRC) is displaying its Unmanned Ground Vehicle prototype to highlight its capabilities in autonomous navigation from one location to another. The bunker model has an important use case in search and rescue missions; it can recognize and transport itself to a stranded person through identifying their exact position on a GPS map. When the bunker device is directed to identify point A and point B, it will autonomously navigate these points through a maze.

The Secure Systems Research Center (SSRC) has developed a video presentation of its Secure Mesh technology that strengthens security across whole infrastructures, making it possible to safeguard all systems and points of access with a unified solution. Visitors can also learn more about the Zero Trust approach to cybersecurity that simply put, eliminates implicit trust, and continuously validates every stage of a digital interaction.

Speaking on TII’s robust participation this year, Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO, TII and ASPIRE, said: “We are delighted with our significant presence at GITEX GLOBAL, often billed as one of the largest tech events in the world. Working at the intersection of discovery science and advanced technologies, our research centers have announced, within the last two years, multiple research breakthroughs that give Abu Dhabi and the UAE greater tech sovereignty. Our journey has just begun. Research today is a collaborative field, and we look forward to the networking opportunities with the technology world’s leaders to accelerate our breakthroughs in the years to come.”

At the mega event, on October 10, Dr. Shreekant “Ticky” Thakkar, Chief Researcher, Secure Systems Research Center, will present a keynote on ‘E2E Security and Resilience for Autonomous Systems’ at the Cybersecurity Conference Zone at 1.45pm. Also on the same day, Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Researcher, Directed Energy Research Center, will address attendees on the topic ‘Innovation for Humanitarian Purpose’ at 3.10pm at the Energy Conference Zone. He will narrate the story of GPR and emphasizing TII’s commitment to making a difference to the growing number of casualties and countries affected by landmines through reducing the assessment time and boosting operational efficiency.

On Day 2 (October 11), Dr. Ray O. Johnson will present a keynote at 11am on the Mainstage on ‘The Critical Role R&D Plays in Future-proofing a Nation’s Economy’, followed by a Q&A. Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Chief Researcher, Cryptography Research Center, and Acting Chief Researcher, Autonomous Robotics Research Center, will join a panel discussion on ‘Building Resilience: Response Strategy to Advanced Threats’ at the Cybersecurity Conference Zone at 11am. Bassem Ouni, Lead Security Researcher at AI and Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC), will take a ‘Deep Dive into Security and Privacy of the Internet of Things: Challenges, Attacks, and Countermeasures’ at the same venue at 12 noon.

Dr. Aaraj is also scheduled to join a panel discussion at the same venue at 12.35pm on the theme ‘Combatting Cyberwarfare: A Clear & Present Danger’. As part of yet another panel discussion at 12 noon at the Telecom Conference Zone, Prof. Mérouane Debbah, Chief Researcher, AIDRC will share his thoughts on ‘Taking the First Steps towards 6G: Aligning Regulators and Network Providers to Help Build Tomorrow’s Networks’. Jean Pierre Giacalone, Platform Architect at SSRC, is set to present a paper titled ‘A Zero Trust, Secure Mesh Communication System’ at the Cybersecurity Conference Zone at 2.35pm.

On Day 3 (October 12), Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouie, Director, AI Cross-Center Unit at AIDRC, will join a panel on the theme ‘Interconnectivity and Scalability of Quantum Cities: Not Just for Heathier and Sustainable Living, but for Survival’ at the Digital Cities X AI Conference Zone at 2.20pm.

