Dubai, UAE – Newland EMEA has entered into a new phase of expansion in the Middle East through its new distribution partnership with TechBridge Distribution. This new partnership will enable both companies to expand their business within the region and work towards their shared mission of bringing intuitive and helpful technology closer to people.

TechBridge Distribution delivers high-end IT solutions to the market and provides optimized logistics and technical support with expertise, flexibility, and a focus on people. Founded in 2000, TechBridge has grown their business across the Middle East to deliver powerful hardware with support, services, and expertise.

Founded in The Netherlands in 2009, Newland EMEA continues to expand in the market. Providing scanning solutions in over 60 countries across the region, Newland EMEA is a leading player in the auto-id industry and sets out to make scanning solutions available and accessible to businesses of all sizes.

As Newland EMEA grows its market awareness in the region, partnering with a Middle Eastern distributor is the logical next step. Newland EMEA is excited about the new opportunities the partnership with Techbridge brings, from increasing brand awareness in the region to offering even more reliable products and services and is looking forward to working with a distributor with expertise and a focus on people as well as efficiency.

Roberto Schiavo, VP Sales (Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa) expresses enthusiasm about this partnership. “ Having recently opened an office in the Middle East, Newland EMEA is poised for further growth. Working with a distributor intimately familiar with the region and its people, along with a strong commitment to support, will enable Newland EMEA to thrive in this dynamic industry”.

Steve Lockie, Managing Director, TechBridge Distribution (MENA) said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Newland who offer a fantastic portfolio of quality products that will allow our partners real choice and competitive advantage over the established players whilst maintaining healthy profit margins. Newland is the core of our Mobility practice and their service and support ethos maps directly to our business ethos of being brilliant at the basics and offering fresh opportunities for our partners.

The partnership brings new opportunities for both companies. Newland EMEA is thrilled to be working closely together with a well-established and reputable Middle Eastern distributor for the next years and to make scanning solutions accessible to businesses of all sizes in the region.

About TechBridge Distribution:

TechBridge Distribution, a technology distributor founded in 2000, has marked a significant milestone with a remarkable $250 million in revenue in the fiscal year 2023. TechBridge MENA is the regional offshoot, headquartered in Dubai, and extends their established expertise and ambitious goals to the dynamic markets of the Middle East and North Africa. Positioned as the leading and definitive Channel Value-Added Distributor (CVAD) for Mobility, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, Virtualization, Networking and Unified Comms​, TechBridge MENA caters to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman​, Libya​, Lebanon, Yemen​, Iraq​ and Jordan​.

Beyond distribution, our comprehensive approach encompasses delivering high-end IT solutions tailored to the specific needs of our partners & end customers, optimized logistics, financial services, marketing support, and technical expertise.

