Pune – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a strategic partnership with TM Forum, the worldwide consortium of over 800 entities driving digital innovation. The partnership will cultivate a powerhouse workforce that drives global operational excellence and digital transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs).

As CSPs develop new operating models, they must continuously enhance workforce skills to align their talent with technological advancements, enabling simplification, modernization, and monetization at scale and speed. The partnership will meet this critical need by leveraging TM Forum's expertise in setting industry benchmarks and Tech Mahindra's deep domain expertise as the world's largest CSP IT services provider, fostering the adoption of the digital skills essential for CSPs to drive innovation based on industry standards.

Abhishek Shankar, President - Communications Business, Americas, Tech Mahindra, said, “As our customers undergo transformative changes to boost revenues, minimize costs, and enhance customer experiences, the significance of an empowered workforce cannot be overstated. Our alliance with TM Forum will help foster a well-equipped workforce that can lead innovations rooted in industry standards, enabling CSPs to scale at speed their digital transformation and emerge as pivotal orchestrators in digital ecosystems.”

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will create the largest TM Forum-certified talent pool within the CSP IT Service Provider ecosystem. Additionally, using its innovation labs, Tech Mahindra will work with TM Forum to enable the adoption of industry standards in real-life scenarios, nurturing an ecosystem of innovation and tailored solutions to meet specific challenges that CSPs face today and in the future.

George Glass, CTO of TM Forum, said, “To reignite growth, investment by CSPs must go beyond technology and focus on building a workforce trained on industry best practice and standards, and equipped with the skills needed to reimagine the role of telco in the digital era. The partnership with Tech Mahindra is a clear demonstration of the value this approach will bring, creating a talent-pool that's ready to lead CSP transformations with innovation and excellence.”

The partnership highlights the critical importance of expertise in industry standards such as Business Process Frameworks, Open Digital Architectures, Open Digital Frameworks, Open Application Programming Interface (API), and Standard Information Frameworks for leveraging technological and human ingenuity as CSPs transition to platform strategies. This includes adopting composable architectures, data and artificial Intelligence, automation, and cloud-native technologies to transform their operating models into an orchestrator of value within digital ecosystems. Furthermore, this partnership emphasizes Tech Mahindra's commitment to being a strategic partner for CSPs in their transformation journey.

About TM Forum

TM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms. TM Forum helps its members unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem. At DTW Ignite, Accelerate and Collaboration events, TM Forum provides a platform for industry change-makers to share groundbreaking innovation, market developments, product launches and business transformation journeys. We are the only industry body to count the world’s top 10 CSPs and all the key hyperscalers as active, strategic members. With over 800 members, we are on a mission to reinvent the telco industry as a vibrant part of the digital landscape – and a driving force in shaping its future. To find out more, visit: tmforum.org

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 145,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, TechM provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design services, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, in recognition of actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your scale at speed imperatives, please visit https://techmahindra.com

