Spain, Barcelona – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced that it has reached an agreement with Telefónica España, the largest telecommunications provider in Spain to enhance its network operations. Under this strategic collaboration, Tech Mahindra will be responsible for providing Level 1 operations support across all network domains and service platforms, and TV services.

This comprehensive initiative is designed to transform Telefónica España’s network, service platforms and TV operations while unifying ways of working and implementing seamless operations across all domains. Tech Mahindra will bring its expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to develop and implement advanced automation solutions integrating innovative technologies and deliver next-generation network & service operations. The collaboration will focus on streamlining operations and improving efficiency year on year, ensuring that Telefónica España delivers unparalleled service to its customers in an increasingly competitive market.

Harshul Asnani, President and Head - Europe Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “As the telco industry navigates complex network modernization and evolving consumer demands, the need for innovative, scalable solutions has never been greater. Tech Mahindra, with its proven expertise in delivering digital transformation and network services, is uniquely positioned to address these challenges with precision and agility. Together with Telefónica España, we aim to co-create transformative solutions that enhance operational efficiencies, redefine customer engagement, and set a benchmark for excellence in the telecommunications industry.”

Tech Mahindra has a long-standing presence in the European market and extensive experience in delivering transformative digital solutions to global telecommunications enterprises. Its deep expertise in network services, artificial intelligence (AI), and workforce transformation has established Tech Mahindra as a preferred partner for numerous European telcos. This new deal with Telefónica España, will further strengthen Tech Mahindra’s leadership in the region while demonstrating its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes.

Telefónica España will benefit from Tech Mahindra's expertise and advanced technology solutions and the crucial role it will play in the autonomous network journey of the operator, helping Telefónica España to better serve their customers and stay competitive in the market.

