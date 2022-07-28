Platform provides cost savings through the improvement of unit economics on the supply side by leveraging “unutilized capacity” and “optimizing production efficiency”

Dubai – Fashinza, an AI-driven B2B marketplace and tech-enabled apparel manufacturing platform for fashion brands, retailers and manufacturers will debut its latest product offerings at the MAGIC Fashion Trade Show in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 8 to August 10, 2022. The founding team will be onsite to showcase solutions designed to help brands and manufacturers work together directly through a unique digitized supply chain.

Using AI and Data Science to change the way brands source products

Fashinza is a “one-stop apparel manufacturing platform” that helps brands connect with manufacturers through AI-driven supplier matching. It offers brands the ability to place bulk orders with just one click and discover upcoming fashion trends through the use of a state-of-the-art trend forecasting algorithm. With recent updates to the platform, MAGIC participants will be the first to see the latest from the manufacturing platform, including:

Thousands of the latest designs from different categories from womenswear to menswear, athleisure, outerwear and kidswear.

How the platform provides Design to Delivery support to fashion brands and retailers

How Fashinza has enabled Smart Digital factories for a seamless experience with manufacturers

AI & Data-Driven Trend Forecasting including 45-day production turnaround

Its repository of stock fabrics and patterns for fast and low-effort Design to Delivery options

End-to-end shipping to anywhere in the world

Customers can use the Fashinza app to track time and action calendars, a tool used in the apparel industry to stay up to date on manufacturing milestones to ensure timely delivery.

“Business-to-business marketplaces are here to stay and current systems are broken. We do not envision a world 20 years from now where brands would need to make 100 calls, send 200 emails, and wait six months for bulk orders,” says Pawan Gupta, CEO and co-founder. “We are solving real problems that are bringing in major results for our customers.”

The pandemic exposed significant structural issues in the global apparel industry, which relies on months of long lead times, considerable volumes to drive down costs, and massive inventory problems. In addition, supply chains are mainly managed on emails and spreadsheets, resulting in all-too-common industry problems, like delayed deliveries and long turnaround times.

Fashinza is revolutionizing the apparel manufacturing industry through technology-led intervention, taking on industry problems head-on while fuelling a culture of transparency, efficiency, sustainability and automation.

About Fashinza

Fashinza is an AI-driven B2B marketplace for global fashion supply chains. They make it exceptionally easy for international brands to access design to delivery in as fast as 4 weeks with very low minimums. Fashinza offers access to a transparent production process that can be monitored 24/7 with 100% control enabled by their revolutionary FactoryOS. Their goal is to create a sustainable (i.e. net positive) supply chain by 2030 and empower SMB manufacturers with Industry 4.0 solutions. Fashinza has a roster of over 250 factories that currently serves 200+ brands across 6 countries, including the United States, Canada, UAE and India. The company was co-founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Pawan Gupta, Abhishek Sharma, and Jamil Ahmad. For additional information, please visit www.fashinza.com.

