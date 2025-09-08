Dubai – TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world’s No.1 Mini LED and Ultra-large[1] TV brand delivered an inspiring show at IFA 2025 under the theme “Inspire Greatness”. From cutting-edge audiovisual displays, AI-powered home appliances, and smart connected mobile devices, to the global debut of TCL NXTHOMETM and a series of sustainable innovations, the exhibition showcased TCL’s pursuit to enhance everyday life through innovative products, fashionable and premium design, and vibrant experiences.

Featuring a dedicated sports-themed design igniting an athletic vibe at IFA 2025 alongside the brand’s latest technological innovations, the exhibition also underscored TCL’s commitment to connecting audiences worldwide through the transformative power of technology, elevating sports experiences for fans and athletes alike by blending innovation with passion to inspire greatness on and off the field.

Innovative Audiovisual Display: Immersive Entertainment for Every Viewer

At the heart of TCL’s showcase is its 2025 flagship model the C8K Premium QD-Mini LED TV. With its CrystalGlow WHVA panel, Virtually ZeroBorder design, advanced QLED technology, and Audio by Bang & Olufsen, the C8K combines breakthrough display engineering, immersive design, and premium audio into one masterwork, offering front-row immersion for an unparalleled game viewing experience.

Since launching the world's first QD-Mini LED TV in 2019, TCL has continued to reinforce its leadership in display technology with its evolving QD-Mini LED technology. Combining precise Mini LED backlighting with the world's leading QLED technology, this innovation delivers OLED-class contrast and a wide color gamut, along with higher peak brightness, longer lifespan, and better value especially in ultra-large TV sizes all while utilizing low-energy backlights and high-efficiency panels for a lighter environmental footprint.

Expanding beyond TVs, TCL also introduced its QD-Mini LED technology to an ultra-wide monitor for the first time at IFA with the 57R94 Dual 4K, delivering immersive visuals for gaming and multi-window productivity.

In audio, TCL also featured additional innovative experiences in collaboration with Dolby. TCL showcased the new Z100 Wireless Free Sound Speaker. When paired with TCL TVs that support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, users can choose how they want to arrange their speakers bringing freedom and flexibility to incredible immersive home theater experiences. TCL also announced that the next generation of Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision 2, is planned to come soon to TCL TVs to further elevate the TV viewing experience.

AI-Powered Smart Living: Redefining Game-day Moments at Home

Underpinning TCL’s portfolio at IFA 2025 was the company’s human-centric AI, built on Eagle Lab’s Turing Platform, which enables smarter, more personalized experiences across TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, and more.

The TCL FreshIN 3.0 Air Conditioner features AI Health, Voice Control, and AI Energy Saving, offering ultra-quiet fresh air with QuadruPuri purification, while VoxIN, BreezeIN, and SaveIN AI enhance convenience, comfort, and energy efficiency. In the kitchen, the Free Built-in Refrigerator with T-Fresh Technology ensures a hygienic environment for food and quick access to chilled half-time snacks and drinks. The SuperDrum Series Washer & Dryer Pair with smart Wi-Fi connectivity allows users to manage laundry remotely, while Auto Dose technology automatically dispenses the perfect amount of detergent.

Adding companionship to multiple scenarios was TCL AiMe—the world’s first modular AI companion robot. Making its first appearance in Europe at the show, TCL AiMe blends lifelike expressions, interactive AI, and smart living features to turn everyday moments into opportunities to imagine, play, and connect.

Vibrant Experience with Olympic Spirit

As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL brought the excitement of the Winter Olympics to IFA 2025 with a series of interactive experiences inspired by the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 games. Among them was a dedicated Winter Olympics Zone featuring mascots Milo and Tina that made a memorable stop for IFA visitors. Adding to the excitement, TCL also highlighted Team TCL, a dedicated support program for TCL’s participation in the Olympic Games.

Global Debut of TCL NXTHOMETM Brings Premium Art into Everyday Life

Making its global debut at IFA 2025 was TCL NXTHOMETM. Shaped by TCLArt’s vision to “Inspire the Artists of Tomorrow,” TCL NXTHOMETM blends smart home solutions, lifestyle appliances, with premium collaborations from global partners including Audio by Bang & Olufsen, Roche Bobois, Chris Lefteri Design, Castelli 1938, and Alcantara.

From smart freshness in the kitchen to artful living in the living room, cinematic sound in the home theater, creative energy in the gaming zone, and restful relaxation in the bedroom, TCL NXTHOMETM redefines modern living where innovation meets artistry.

[1] Ultra-large refers to TVs measuring 85 inches and above