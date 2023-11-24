Cairo: TCI Sanmar Chemicals, Egypt's largest producer of caustic soda and the largest producer of polyvinyl chloride in the Middle East and North Africa, released its fifth sustainability report titled "Measuring Our Sustainability Footprint”, to showcase its five-year journey of sustainability. The report is aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Egyptian Sustainable Development Strategy "Vision 2030."

The report was released at a meeting, where H.E. Eng. Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources welcomed the representatives of TCI Sanmar, headed by Mr. P.S. Jayaraman, the Chairman of the company, who delivered a copy of the sustainability report to the Minister.

In the meeting, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources H.E. Eng. Tarek El-Molla emphasized the oil sector's commitment to implementing sustainability and corporate social responsibility principles as integral to its strategy. He highlighted recent intensive efforts in this regard, forming a new system to unify sector companies under this strategy, where each company now has a dedicated department for sustainable development and social responsibility, contributing to local community development in production areas.

Furthermore, El-Molla welcomed the Indian company's initiative to provide the ministry with a copy of its sustainability report, emphasizing the ministry's eagerness to leverage TCI Sanmar's efforts in sustainability and corporate social responsibility within the sector's framework.

The report highlighted the achievements made by TCI Sanmar Chemicals in terms of its sustainability performance over the past five years, between 2018 and 2023. It pointed to the overall improvement in the company's performance in line with the adoption of environmental standards and the commitment to the development of the community and the surrounding environment, especially with the continuous support and encouragement that the company receives from the Egyptian government and all stakeholders.

On this occasion, Mr. P.S. Jayaraman, Chairman of TCI Sanmar Chemicals, said: "TCI Sanmar Chemicals has made remarkable progress in its environmental, social, and governance standards over the past five years. We have realized the importance of integrating sustainable practices into our operations. We have also implemented many measures to reduce the environmental footprint of our plant, such as adopting cleaner production technologies, working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improving resource utilization, with the aim of reducing the plant's total energy consumption. All of these measures have contributed significantly to reducing emissions and improving the efficiency of our daily operations."

Jayaraman added: "TCI Sanmar Chemicals has prioritized corporate social responsibility through active engagement with local communities, with a focus on enhancing employee welfare and supporting education and healthcare initiatives. Through issuing annual environmental, social, and governance reports over the past five years. Furthermore, TCI Sanmar Chemicals has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and set an example in this direction for other companies in the industry to follow this practice, and to drive positive change and contribute to a brighter and more stable future."

The meeting was also attended by Eng. Ibrahim Mekky, Chairman of the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company, Eng. Alaa Hajar, Deputy Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources for the Technical Office, and Eng. Mohamed Zaki, Vice Chairman of the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company.

TCI Sanmar Chemicals has made significant progress in its governance structure, as it has established a cross-functional team that works to promote sustainable practices across all departments and divisions, ensuring that sustainability goals are integrated into the company's core decision-making processes. In addition, there has been a focus on driving innovation and developing sustainable solutions.

Through investing over $1.5 billion in Egypt, TCI Sanmar Chemicals has developed world-class capabilities for the manufacture of caustic soda granules, polyvinyl chloride, and calcium chloride at its facilities in Port Said. The export of about 60% of the company's production also provides significant inflows of foreign currency to Egypt, especially with its focus on meeting local demand, which in turn provides more foreign exchange for the state.

TCI Sanmar Chemicals is proud to be part of the industrial development in Egypt and Port Said in particular, where the company employs more than 900 Egyptians, in addition to providing indirect employment opportunities for nearly 1,500 people. TCI Sanmar is working to continue its role in driving social and economic welfare. And as a responsible corporate citizen, it attaches great importance to the environment, and its sustainability report reflects all of our environmental and social practices.

About TCI Sanmar Chemicals:

TCI Sanmar is the largest Indian investment in Egypt with USD 1.5 billion (foreign direct investment). The company manufactures three main products, namely: Polyvinyl Chloride, Caustic Soda, and Calcium Chloride. Importantly, TCI Sanmar is considered the largest manufacturer of Polyvinyl Chloride in the Middle East & North Africa region that happens to be a key product used in infrastructure development, which is one of the most vital economic growth engines around the world. The company uses non-fossil fuel based raw material namely Bio Ethylene partly in manufacture of PVC and thus is the only producer of Green attributed PVC in the world. Additionally, TCI Sanmar manufactures all the three grades of PVC that have varied commercial applications, as well as other products that serve the Egypt strategic needs, such as Chlorine and Sodium Hypochlorite.