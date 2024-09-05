Dubai, UAE - TBWA\RAAD is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized with the esteemed 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™. This significant achievement reflects the dedication and commitment of our employees and leadership to fostering an outstanding workplace culture.

The certification is based entirely on our employees’ feedback about their workplace experiences and affirms that the agency is a great place to work – a testament to our inclusive and supportive culture, and the impact of our relentless focus on elevating our talent experience.

In addition to this new accolade, TBWA\RAAD has also been honored as one of the Best Workplaces in the Middle East by Fast Company Middle East and recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Women in 2024. These acknowledgments underscore our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Becoming Great Place To Work-Certified™ is a proud moment for TBWA\RAAD,” said Reda Raad, Group CEO of TBWA\RAAD. “Our employees are our greatest asset, and their feedback is invaluable. This certification reflects their committment, talent, and the positive environment we strive to create every day. We are immensely grateful to our team for making TBWA\RAAD a truly exceptional place to work. I’d like to thank them all for their continued trust and truly inspiring dedication.”

TBWA\RAAD’s success is built on a foundation of unique employee experience and culture programs that empower our team. This year, we launched several employee-focused innovative initiatives in the workplace designed to foster collaboration and creativity across all levels of the organization, fueling the team's creativity and determination to succeed and grow.

Moreover, our commitment to employee well-being is evident through our comprehensive wellness programs, flexible work arrangements, and continuous learning opportunities. We believe that a happy, healthy, and motivated workforce is the key to driving innovation and achieving our business goals.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About TBWA\RAAD

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide’s presence across the Middle East and Africa. TBWA is The Disruption Company®, named one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the Middle East in 2024 by Fast Company Middle East, one of the Middle East’s Most Innovative Companies for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2022 by Fast Company Middle East, one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, Adweek's 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and AdAge’s A-List 2022 Network of the Year. We are a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, CNN, Daikin, du, Essence, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, Hub71, Infiniti, Injazat, KFC, Max Fashion, Meta, NEOM, Nissan, Pepsico, Pfizer, Philips, RAKBank, UAE Government Media Office. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.