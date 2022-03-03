Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: TAWAL, the leading Saudi ICT Infrastructure Company, has signed an MoU with leading global ICT provider Huawei to collaborate on Green Energy Innovations, Site sharing Innovations, and Global Network Modernization. The MoU was signed at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) in Barcelona, the premier mobile industry and technology event for the connectivity industry.

Under the MoU, TAWAL and Huawei will actively co-operate on green energy innovations, including site carbon emission reduction, energy efficiency improvement, and modernization. In addition, they will share technology and expertise to energize TAWAL’s move to carbon neutrality and low-carbon networks.

Eng. Mohammed Alhakbani, TAWAL’s CEO, said, “We are pleased to have partnered with Huawei, one of the world’s leading ICT providers at MWC 2022. This collaboration will help us move to efficient and modern sites with a low carbon footprint and curb emissions. TAWAL is committed to building ICT solutions for national and global development and moving to carbon neutrality and creating future-ready infrastructure is a key element of our sustainability strategy.”

The two brands will also collaborate on new sites and bring their global expertise together towards Site Power Sharing, where the two firms will work together on multiple tenant usage management.

The MoU also broadens TAWAL’s global cooperation with Huawei on digitalization, in line with its commitment to spurring a digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and other key markets.

TAWAL is a leading Saudi ICT infrastructure company that offers state-of-the-art infrastructure solutions to supply a growing industry. TAWAL is well-positioned to lead the next hi-tech transformation by offering solutions to customers searching for a reliable and cost-efficient ICT infrastructure to ensure optimal operations for their business. A key player in the Saudi telecommunications infrastructure industry, TAWAL aspires to extend its coverage to embrace the region.

