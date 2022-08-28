Riyadh: TAWAL, the leading integrated ICT infrastructure provider in the Kingdom, has been welcomed as the newest member of the Small Cell Forum (SCF) — a global membership organization committed to supporting agile, low-cost mobile infrastructure through small cells.

TAWAL joins the organization with the goal of enhancing the provision of integrated ICT infrastructure across the Kingdom, while contributing to SCF’s efforts to make mobile cellular connectivity an accessible resource for organizations of all sizes. In doing so, TAWAL aims to support the digital transformation of industry, enterprise and communities in Saudi Arabia, the wider region and beyond.

TAWAL will now be represented on SCF’s board of directors by Omar Alrasheed, the company’s General Manager of Commercial Excellence. Mr. Alrasheed will play a leading role in steering the development of the organization’s policy and direction. Leveraging TAWAL’s expertise, he will contribute to SCF’s objective of ensuring scale and diversity for the small cell industry.

As a new member of the organization, TAWAL commits to ensuring the right conditions for the development of diverse, sustainable, and resilient ecosystems. As part of this commitment, TAWAL is fully aligned with SCF’s stated priorities; namely: the diversification of market applications, deployers and supply chains. Working in collaboration with fellow SCF members, TAWAL will contribute in developing specifications, technical blueprints, and guides with a view to facilitating interoperability for physical and virtual small cell networks.

Omar Alrasheed, General Manager of Commercial Excellence, TAWAL, said, “TAWAL has quickly grown to become a highly influential integrated ICT Infrastructure provider. With our growing influence, we aim to propel the global ICT industry forward, pioneering leading-edge ICT Infrastructure products and services that enable MNOs, Government Entities, and Businesses we serve to fulfil their potential. To achieve this, we aim to partner with like-minded entities aligned with our mission and vision. This speaks to our delight at having joined the Small Cell Forum. We aim to work closely with our new partners and leverage our membership to develop state-of-the-art ICT Infra solutions that are truly transformative.”

Prabhakar Chitrapu, Chair, SCF, said: “I am delighted that TAWAL has joined SCF, not just as a member, but as a member of our Executive Board. TAWAL has ambitious expansion plans across the Middle East and beyond and is developing innovative neutral host solutions. Having TAWAL in the Forum brings new perspectives and new insights from an important geographic region to the Forum’s work program and strategic direction. Working together, SCF will provide a global perspective on best practices, regulation and technologies to Neutral Host and Small Cell deployments in general and we look forward to working with TAWAL in this and many more years to come.”

About TAWAL:

TAWAL is the leading ICT infrastructure service provider in Saudi Arabia core business is based on sharing telecom towers and its related passive infrastructure. The company was founded in 2019 making it the first telecommunications tower company in Saudi Arabia and the largest in the region.

TAWAL now owns a portfolio of more than 15,000 telecom towers across the Kingdom. Its core activities involve designing, building and managing consolidated telecom infrastructure facilities that enable state of the art and modular connectivity.

TAWAL’s mandate is to boost infrastructure sharing to enable its customers to:

Achieve operational efficiencies.

Minimize expenses.

Reduce environmental impact.

For more information visit https://tawal.com.sa/

