Cairo – Tatweer Misr, a leading real estate developer in Egypt, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming Egypt’s first developer to achieve the SmartScore Platinum Certification rating as a best-in-class Smart Building from WiredScore for its future-proof headquarters at Arkan Plaza, Sheikh Zayed. With this key achievement, Tatweer Misr sets a new benchmark for integrating sustainability, cost-efficiency, and advanced technology in real estate development.

The SmartScore certification, developed by WiredScore, is the global standard for smart buildings, focusing on user functionality, technological infrastructure, and digital connectivity. This internationally recognized certification helps landlords design and promote buildings equipped with advanced smart capabilities, ensuring seamless integration of technology to enhance user experience and operational efficiency. Achieving the SmartScore Platinum Certification highlights Tatweer Misr’s unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability, further solidifying its position as a leader in smart real estate development in Egypt.

Tatweer Misr’s success reflects years of commitment to creating buildings that excel in sustainability, comfort, and technological innovation. The Arkan headquarters stands out in several key areas including Sustainability Monitoring, Wellbeing & Comfort, Operational Excellence, Data Management & Security.

Dr. Ahmed Shalaby, President & CEO of Tatweer Misr, commented, “Securing the SmartScore Platinum Certification rating as a best-in-class Smart Building is not merely an achievement; it is a bold declaration of Tatweer Misr’s unwavering commitment to shaping the future of smart, sustainable real estate. The Arkan headquarters stands as a living example of innovation, setting a new standard for integrating advanced technologies and sustainability into the heart of urban development. This milestone exemplifies our vision of creating intelligent, future-ready spaces that elevate the quality of life for residents, businesses, and communities alike, ensuring a lasting impact on Egypt's real estate landscape for generations to come."

John Hillard - regional Director Middle East, from WiredScore remarked, “Tatweer Misr’s Arkan headquarters exemplifies leadership in innovation and digital connectivity. The certification reflects the impressive technological and smart capabilities of the building, offering occupiers a future-ready environment.”

Since its inception in 2014, innovation has been at the heart of Tatweer Misr’s operations, with a focus on creating value for clients and forging strategic partnerships with leading local and international players. This commitment has led to the development of an innovative active network solution, integrating sustainable smart city services with the Internet of Things (IoT), positioning the company as a pioneer in real estate and smart city development. Looking ahead, Tatweer Misr continues to align its projects with its ESG framework and sustainable development goals. The company has conducted a comprehensive carbon accounting study of its headquarters and flagship project IL Monte Galala, with a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. This dedication further strengthens Tatweer Misr’s leadership in both innovation and sustainable real estate development.

With a decade-long legacy of excellence, Tatweer Misr continues to redefine urban development, leveraging technology and sustainability to shape the future of Egypt’s real estate sector.

About Tatweer Misr

Tatweer Misr, an Egyptian shareholding company established in 2014 with an optimistic vision to establish fully integrated urban communities. It involves a vertically integrated business model with various development fields, including a wide array of residential areas catering to its clientele’s different needs and non-residential amenities and services.

The company has taken steady strides in the real estate market creating destinations in diverse geographical locations; Ain Sokhna, the North Coast and New Cairo, and New Zayed leaving an unmatched footprint. Tatweer Misr has been able to set an exemplary model in the real estate market through its ambitious vision of creating sustainable and smart communities. With such an aspiring strategy, Tatweer Misr had to adopt and work by certain values that would aid the company’s overall vision.

Nestled at the core of Tatweer Misr is a dedicated and loyal team working together to inspire and develop innovative solutions ensuring that the company's overall strategy is accomplished. With this in mind, the young team of Tatweer Misr worked to deliver exceptional quality creating added value to its developments, specifically tailored to meet clients’ needs and enhance the overall persona of its neighboring areas. This has been achievable through a number of local and international successful business partners that worked cohesively to secure the best the real estate market can offer.

Throughout a journey of ten years, Tatweer Misr has become an award-winning developer by a number of internationally acclaimed entities as it continues to express value through its unique endeavors, ultimately redefining the urban development map in Egypt. Today, Tatweer Misr boasts developing six mixed-use developments in several strategic locations; in the Red Sea region: "Il Monte Galala", the North Coast region: "Fouka Bay", "D-Bay" and " Salt", the East Cairo area: "Bloomfields" and the West Cairo area: "Rivers”.

About WiredScore

WiredScore is the organization behind the WiredScore and SmartScore certifications: the internationally recognised digital connectivity and smart building rating systems for real estate, helping landlords design and promote buildings with powerful digital connectivity and smart capabilities.

A champion of cutting-edge technology in real estate, WiredScore assesses, certifies and improves digital connectivity and smart technology in offices and homes on a global scale, ensuring that buildings provide the best-in-class infrastructure that businesses and individuals require to thrive.

WiredScore launched in 2013 in partnership with Mayor Bloomberg and the City of New York, International demand for the digital connectivity rating system has since seen the company expand operations across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, where it works with over 1,000 clients across the real estate industry.

Since then, over 1 billion square feet (93 million square metres) of commercial and residential space has been committed to WiredScore certification, impacting 9 million people across more than 40 countries.

For more information on WiredScore, SmartScore or to find WiredScore certified buildings visit: wiredscore.com”