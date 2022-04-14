Built on TASMU Platform and developed by Ooredoo, Microsoft and Siemens, the digital twin, is one of its leading capabilities that will facilitate cross-sector collaboration and data sharing.

Mowasalat (Karwa), the leading transport service provider, is the first organization in Qatar to leverage TASMU Platform’s digital twin capability for its crowd management solution and transport running.

During its participation in Smart City Expo Doha 2022, organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) on March 29-30 in Msheireb Downtown Doha, TASMU Platform showcased the digital twin, one of its leading capabilities, that aims to accelerate the Smart Qatar vision and eventually create a digital twin of Qatar itself.

TASMU Platform acts as the heart of TASMU Smart Qatar Program, one of the pioneering national projects initiated by MCIT. The Platform facilitates cross-sector collaboration and data sharing across all sectors, with a current strategic focus on transport, logistics, environment, healthcare and sports, while ensuring privacy and security.

TASMU Platform digital twin allows for public and private sectors to bridge the digital and physical worlds through data. Leveraging historical and real-time data, organizations can create a virtual representation of real-world physical systems, like places, business processes and people.

Leveraging such advanced technology, TASMU Platform will simplify the country’s smart services through acting as the operational digital twin of Qatar. TASMU Platform will achieve this by collecting, correlating, predicting and simulating accurate future scenarios that allow for better real-time decision making across nationwide services to deliver a seamless, end-to-end experience for citizens, residents and visitors.

Mowasalat (Karwa), the leading transport service provider, is the first organization in Qatar to leverage TASMU digital twin capability for its crowd management solution and transport running. Developed by Ooredoo, Microsoft and Siemens, the analytics-driven real-time crowd management solution is aimed at optimizing operations, increasing sustainability and enhancing passenger day-to-day experience in preparation for upcoming mega events and tournaments.

Her Excellency Reem Al Mansoori, Assistant Undersecretary of Digital Society Development at MCIT, said, “Our goal for TASMU Platform is to leverage advanced and intelligent services to evolve the country’s digital ecosystem for all enterprises, startups, entrepreneurs and citizens. The deployment of the digital twin technology capabilities marks a major milestone in our broader strategy to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies across the country. This will help optimize operations, improve environmental sustainability and establish Qatar as an advanced digital hub.” She added, “By leveraging digital twin technology to develop Mowasalat (Karwa)’s crowd and transportation management solution and deploy it across our entire transportation ecosystem, we made the first step in our journey to building a digital twin of Qatar itself.”

Using real-time data on crowd density, passenger numbers, vehicles and locations, the data and insights gathered will enable Mowasalat (Karwa) to adjust its transportation service according to demand. For example, by tracking the connected infrastructure such as bus stations and busses, Mowasalat (Karwa) can monitor the number of people who are waiting for a bus, and only dispatch buses as and when they are needed.

Commenting on this milestone, Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Muftah, Chief Administrative Officer of Mowasalat (Karwa), stated that "the deployment of the crowd and transportation solution leveraging TASMU Platform digital twin technology aligns strongly with their goal of positioning Qatar firmly on the world map as a hub of innovation in the transport services sector, in line with the Smart Qatar vision. We are constantly looking for future-oriented concepts to maintain our leadership in the sector. We adopt the latest technologies that do not only modernize our operations, but also improve the overall experience for passengers while minimizing the impact on the environment.”

Ooredoo, TASMU Platform’s consortium leader, Microsoft, as the global technology enabler and Siemens designed and engineered the solution together, combining the best of their respective technologies that support the digital transformation of cities.

“As the lead partner of TASMU Platform consortium, we are keen to encourage public and private institutions in Qatar to join TASMU Platform and leverage this new technology to unlock new potential for their respective industries and the whole country,” Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo, said. “Enabling the creation of comprehensive digital models of an entire environment creates new opportunities for innovation and accelerates the digital transformation of Qatar. The Mowasalat (Karwa) real-time crowd and transportation solution is the first example of digital twin technology capabilities, and a tech-driven leap forward in the modernization of the public transport system. We would encourage all main sectors’ leaders to leverage these advanced technologies and get ready for a digitally enabled Qatar.”

“The new TASMU digital twin capability will bring to life digital representation of real-world environments like buildings, energy grids, stadiums, roads and cities through the collection of real-time data from sensors and other data source, enabling leaders to make more informed and powerful data-driven decisions,” Lana Khalaf, Country General Manager at Microsoft Qatar, said. She added, “In line with our commitment to accelerate Smart Qatar vision, TASMU Platform Digital Twin capabilities will enable key smart city industries to enrich people’s lives, modernize government services, drive sustainability, and ultimately accelerate economic development.”

Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the Middle East, said: “We are happy to partner with Microsoft and Ooredoo to develop the digital twin on TASMU Platform that will empower all TASMU Platform members to optimize services, reduce costs, generate new services and, last but not least, fulfil challenging environmental targets in all city domains.” He added, “We are happy to have worked on the Mowasalat (Karwa)’s intelligent crowd management, which will provide them with valuable insights to enhance their operations and we are keen to see the adoption of this technology across all industries with the aim to create the digital twin of Qatar.”

