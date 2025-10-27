Dubai, UAE: Tasjeel, a subsidiary of ENOC Group and the UAE’s first and largest vehicle testing and registration service provider, showcased its expertise in vehicle inspection, safety, and registrations at the 2025 Custom Show Emirates, held from October 17-19 at Expo City, Dubai.

A key interactive feature at the Tasjeel stand was the display of its Mobile Vehicle Inspection Services van , deployed for essential routine safety checks for vehicles at a customer’s location. This added service highlights Tasjeel's commitment to vehicle safety and ENOC Group's continued investment in customer convenience. Through engaging demonstrations, Tasjeel educated the public on critical roadworthiness features, highlighting the profound crucial impact various vehicle modifications can have on performance and safety.

Tasjeel joined leading manufacturers, custom builders, and industry professionals at the premier automotive customisation event to strengthen its market presence and solidify its position as a trusted automotive service provider in the UAE.

During the three-day event, Tasjeel highlighted a comprehensive array of its services, including the CCM Test for both Heavy Vehicles and Light Vehicles, the essential OBD Test for vehicle diagnostics, and seamless Vehicle Registration services. Tasjeel also showcased its Comprehensive Test, an industry-accredited certification that offers a reliable tool for individuals considering the purchase or sale of a pre-owned vehicle along with its exclusive VIP services, further underscoring its commitment to customer convenience.

All visitors to Tasjeel’s stand at Expo City Dubai also had an opportunity to participate in a daily raffle and win one of 700 giveaways, including iPhones and iPads.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information, please contact:

Abdullah Alkudsi | Lauren Camacho

Burson

Abdullah.alkudsi@bursonglobal.com | Lauren.Camacho@bursonglobal.com