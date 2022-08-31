Dubai, UAE: In line with its expansion plans, ENOC’s Tasjeel, the UAE’s first and largest testing and registration centre, opened a vehicle testing centre in Kalba, bringing the total number of testing centres in Sharjah to ten. The newest facility also marks Tasjeel’s 100th operational testing bay across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Equipped with a dedicated customer service office and a car inspection lane to serve approximately 50 vehicles daily, the centre adds to the convenience of motorists in Kalba, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.

Recently inaugurated by Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, in collaboration with Sharjah Asset Management and ENOC, the new Tasjeel centre offers a seamless testing and registration process for light vehicles, in addition to access to a comprehensive range of automotive facilities including vehicle and driver licensing services.

Commenting on the launch, Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police said: “The opening of the inspection centres in the Eastern Region is part of a strategy to provide advanced vehicle inspection services in the Emirate and enhance customer satisfaction. Customers can avail all vehicle and driver licensing services besides insurance services at the centre. The centre’s services would be especially useful as the eastern region becomes a tourist destination.”

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “In line with our commitment to better serve our customers across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, we have unlocked a new milestone for Tasjeel with the opening of our 100th testing bay in Kalba. Currently, we have 10 Tasjeel centres in Sharjah, making car testing and registration more convenient for customers in the area. In addition to providing seamless services to our customers, we continue to ensure people are safe on the roads through Tasjeel’s diverse offerings.”

For his part, Ahmed Al Mazmi, Director Finance Services and a member of the Supervising Committee for the implementation of the two contracts for technical inspection of vehicles, and the representative of the Sharjah Asset Management Company, said: “Based on our vision to provide the best quality service to customers in the Emirate of Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, under one roof, we will jointly cooperate on examining light and heavy vehicles. In addition, the committee will oversee the effective provision of services for residents and visitors of the Emirate of Sharjah, ensuring they can access the latest vehicle inspection and registration services and a comprehensive range of facilities which adhere to the highest international standards.”

Tasjeel sites provide a wide range of services including number plates, international driving licenses, chassis checking measurement for light vehicles, battery tests, on board diagnostic test, VIP services, and more.

Last year, Tasjeel opened a facility at the Al Rahmania Mall, the first of its kind in a mall in Sharjah. Currently, Tasjeel owns and operates 28 sites in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Khorfakkan, Al Dhaid, Hatta and Kalba – all of which use state-of-the-art equipment – as well as three mobile units. All Tasjeel centres are equipped with the latest testing and inspection machinery and qualified staff. As of 2021, Tasjeel has tested over 1.4 million vehicles per year across its testing bays in the country.

In 1999, ENOC partnered with Dubai Police to set up Tasjeel to offer fast and convenient vehicle testing services in the Emirate. In 2006, Tasjeel commenced vehicle testing and registration services for Sharjah Police, becoming the official testing and registration provider in the Emirate.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over sixty markets, the Group employ a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development.

For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information, please contact:

Nisha Celina | Sabrin Al-aloul

ASDA’A BCW | Arab Youth Survey

Nisha.Celina@bcw-global.com | Sabrin.AlAloul@bcw-global.com

About Sharjah Asset Management

Sharjah Asset Management Company is globally well-reputed in the field of building wealth and was established exclusively by the Government of Sharjah. For the Sharjah government, the path to achieving economic diversification is through the expansion of multiple industries and development of world-class facilities for sustainable investment opportunities. @samsharjah