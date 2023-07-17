Dubai, UAE – Housed in Alserkal Avenue’s Warehouse 89 (a short walk from the Tashkeel Gallery), the new Tashkeel Makerspace responds to the current demand among established and emerging creators to access a range of high-specification equipment that provides a range of processes using a variety of materials to experiment, prototype and make. From paper to textile, wood to acrylic, the Tashkeel Makerspace enables artists and designers to produce high quality pieces here in the UAE.

The Tashkeel Makerspace menu of commercial services include laser-cutting (wood, cardboard, paper, textile, and acrylic), giclée and sublimation digital printing (using state-of-the-art Epson printers and museum quality papers) and RISO printing (one of the most environmentally friendly printing methods available today)

“A key requirement for the ongoing growth of the UAE’s expanding creative and cultural industries are spaces where artists and designers can conceive, develop and deliver work. The Tashkeel Makerspace has been opened to meet this growing need,” said deputy director of Tashkeel, Lisa Ball-Lechgar. “Incubating ideas and fostering innovation have been at the heart of Tashkeel for the last 15 years. As we renovate our main centre in Nad Al Sheba, the opening of the Makerspace in the Alserkal Avenue community will allow Tashkeel to continue to nurture the continual evolution of UAE creativity.”

All the equipment in the Tashkeel Makerspace can be used by members, subject to an induction. Joining Tashkeel is easier than ever with a new fast track process. Ranging from daily, weekly and monthly levels, members become part of a community of like-minded creatives who enjoy exclusive events as well as facilities such as a communal art studio, screenprinting equipment (exposure unit, vacuum bed, washing station), etching press and heat press. With

preferential rates for printing and cutting services, members also receive guidance and support from the Tashkeel team, a weekly Art News Digest, a profile on the Tashkeel website’s ‘Artist Finder’, the chances to apply for the First Solo Residency at Tashkeel Al Fahidi, access to visiting international artists and designers-in-residence as well as mentorship, teaching and studying opportunities. Interested creators can find the Tashkeel membership form here.

The Tashkeel Makerspace is also open to the public who are welcome to build their practical skills through a seasonal programme of workshops and courses. The public can also book laser-cutting, digital and RISO printing services at the Tashkeel Makerspace

The Tashkeel Makerspace at Alserkal Avenue is open 10am to 7pm, six days a week (closed Fridays & public holidays).

About Tashkeel

Tashkeel is an incubator of visual art & design and a commercial consultancy rooted in the United Arab Emirates. Established in Dubai in 2008 by Sheikha Lateefa bint Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Tashkeel's facilities enable production, experimentation and discourse. Its annual programme of training, residencies, workshops, talks, exhibitions, international collaborations and publications aims to further practitioner development, public engagement and lifelong learning. And its commercial services seek to embed UAE-made art and design in the very fabric of society and the economy. By nurturing the growth of contemporary art and design, Tashkeel seeks to empower the country's ever growing creative and cultural industries.

Tashkeel’s commercial services include Consultancy, ranging from advisory, sales, design and production services and special projects for a wide range of clients; Training, the development and delivery of art-based learning for the education, cultural, public and private sectors; Membership, providing comprehensive access for the creative community to facilities and studios to research, experiment, make and collaborate; and Printing & Cutting Services of laser-cutting, fine art/photography & risograph printing; and Retail, selling UAE-made art and design products instore and online as well as across a nationwide network of partners.

Tashkeel’s incubator initiatives include: Tanween, which takes a cohort of UAE-based designers through a one-year skills development programme, taking a product inspired by the UAE from concept to completion; Critical Practice, which invites visual artists to embark on a one-year skills development programme of studio practice, mentorship and training, culminating in a major solo presentation; Residencies at Tashkeel or abroad, ranging in duration and often in partnership with international partners; Make Works UAE, an online platform connecting creatives and fabricators to enable designers and artists accurate and efficient access to the UAE manufacturing sector; Exhibitions & Fairs to highlight innovation and excellence, growing audience for art & design in the UAE.

