Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tarek Hameidani, founder and former CEO of TAG Middle East, today announced his departure from the company as CEO to begin a new role with The Armored Group, the global leading manufacturer of armored vehicles and security solutions.

In his new position as Group CEO with The Armored Group Solutions, Tarek will be responsible for overseeing the new international expansion growth strategy and restructuring global operations. He will also play a leading role in driving best practices and strengthening partnerships with stakeholders, vendors and clients alike. He brings a wealth of experience to the position, having successfully led TAG Middle East for the past 14 years. Tarek will no longer be involved in the management of the Ras Al Khaimah-based factory and will no longer own shares in the company.

Tarek expressed his gratitude to the TAG Middle East team, vendors, and clients for their support during his tenure as CEO.

Hameidani commented: “I setup TAG ME 14 years ago and I am proud of where the company is today. We have achieved a considerable amount of success together at TAG Middle East, and I am confident that the team will continue to thrive under the new leadership. I am grateful for the support and trust of our vendors and clients, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in my new role with The Armored Group."

TAG Middle East will continue to operate closely with the US based The Armored Group under the new leadership. Tarek expressed confidence in the company's future under the new leadership and reiterated his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition for stakeholders, vendors and clients.

The Armored Group began as an armored vehicle manufacturer in 1992 and is now in its third decade of business. It supplies everything from Cash in Transit to military trucks. Today five factories around the world fall under The Armored Group umbrella, one of which is TAG Middle East.